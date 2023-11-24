Thanksgiving is over and Black Friday deals have arrived. If the big meal has you, once again, thinking about your overall health and fitness, there is no better way to track your progress than with one of the best smartwatches. This year we are seeing a ton of great choices from super popular brands, including Fitbit, Apple, Garmin, and Samsung. Arranged by these brands, here are the best deals we’ve scouted for today:

Best Fitbit Black Friday deals

For many people, Fitbit is the name to home in on when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers. Responsible for some of the best fitness trackers, Fitbit develops devices like the Fitbit Sense 2 which are more like conventional smartwatches, as well as pseudo smartwatches/fitness trackers like the Fitbit Charge 6. The Fitbit ecosystem is easy to get involved in providing a simple to use interface and all the key information you could need like steps taken, calories burned, and how many flights of stairs you’ve climbed. Generally more affordable than full smartwatches, they’re a great introduction to the smart wearable world, and Fitbit Black Friday deals have brought the price down even more.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

The Apple Watch is the perfect smartwatch for iPhone owners. While it doesn’t play so nicely with Android, it’s the ideal accompaniment if you already own an iPhone and are invested in the Apple ecosystem. The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest smartwatch and the best recommendation for most people. It offers plenty of key sensors like an ECG function, blood oxygen monitoring, and retrospective temperature and ovulation tracking. It’s a great device to have on your wrist throughout a regular day, but if you want something more adventure focused, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Good Black Friday Apple Watch deals for the Ultra are harder to find but it’s a robust watch designed for hiking, diving, and general exploration of the world. Don’t overlook the Apple Watch SE range either if you’re on a budget but still want the benefits of an Apple Watch. It can also be wise to aim for the Series 8 — the slightly older revision — that doesn’t scrimp too much on features but commands a lower price during the sales.

Best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals

The best Garmin watches are well suited for sporty people. Popular with a variety of different outdoor sports enthusiasts, Garmin watches are great for navigation as well as more accurate tracking than the competition. Some models can be very expensive because they offer a ton of battery life and a rugged build, while others are more in line with Fitbits while still offering better functionality for anyone training for a marathon or other sporting event. Garmin training plans are highly regarded and a strong reason to snap one up. Here are some of the best Garmin Watch Black Friday deals happening now.

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals

If you own a Samsung phone, you’re going to love what the Samsung Galaxy Watch range has to offer. Even if you just have a regular Android phone, the watches are still some of the best smartwatches for Android around. The best Samsung Galaxy Watches are varied in terms of price with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 proving far more affordable than the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 while still offering some great functionality for adventurers or those who want a cool watch on their wrist all day long. Look out for the Pro range if you’re keen to spend your free time exploring off the beaten path.

How we chose these Black Friday smartwatch deals

We started looking at our reviews — what we like, and what we don’t like. We then head out and find the best deals on these items, so we’re purposefully curating, instead of filling the list with products that just happen to be discounted. We think a smaller, more definitive list is better than a list of a thousand products.

We also include things we haven’t reviewed where it makes sense, doing our research to make sure it’s a quality product. We’re looking at reviews from subject matter experts and on the shopping platforms themselves, and comparing the product to the alternatives. If we think it all checks out, it makes the cut.

Once we were confident we found all the best Black Friday smartwatch deals, we then ordered them in a list from cheapest to most expensive. We recommend scrolling down to the product at the top-end of your budget, and rest assured we think it’s the very best value you’re going to get at that price point.

Of course, we’re also using price comparison and history tools, as well as our own first party data, to make sure you’re getting a good deal. This is something you can do while shopping around yourself too, using tools like CamelCamelCamel, which shows you historic pricing for items on Amazon.

We’re not perfect and it’s totally possible that we may have missed something while curating this list of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals? If you’ve found a killer deal you think should be included, drop us a line at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com and we’ll consider it in the next update.

Also keep in mind that all prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we’re checking back and updating this post with the latest deals and prices, we can’t ignore the fact that deals move fast on Black Friday, and it’s possible that an offer may have expired between when you click and when we last hit update.

Should you shop these deals or wait for Cyber Monday?

Shop now! That’s our advice.

There’s no guarantee that the best Black Friday smartwatch deals we’re seeing today will be available tomorrow, let alone on Cyber Monday, and it’s even more unlikely that these items will be cheaper then. The same deals we’re seeing on Black Friday tend to run the weekend through the Cyber Monday deals event.

In the unlikely event that the item you purchased today is cheaper on Cyber Monday, you can always purchase it again and cancel or return the original order. It’s better to get something in the bag than miss out on what could just be the bargain of the year. Time isn’t on our side when it comes to Black Friday deals.

But that’s what we’re here for: We help you find the best deals. If we’ve included something on this list, we don’t think it’s price will slip further between now and Cyber Monday — and if it does, it won’t be by anything significant (a few bucks at most), so it still represents a significant savings, and one that’s not to be missed.

