Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple sale: iPad, Apple Watch, and MacBook deals for Christmas

Jennifer Allen
By
Black Nomad Stand One Max charging stand on household table with iPhone, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro docked and charging.
Nomad

Best Buy has some fantastic Apple deals going on at the moment for anyone who’s still seeking last-minute Christmas gifts. There are discounts on seemingly everything from the latest MacBooks to AirPods, Apple Watches, and iPads. If you’re looking to buy one of these, we recommend you get straight to tapping the button below to see what’s out there. However, if you’re not sure where to begin with the huge sale, take a look below at what we consider to be some of the best Apple deals at Best Buy.

What to shop for in the Best Buy Apple sale

One of the best Apple deals is being able to buy the for $750. While the M1 chip isn’t the fastest any more, it’s still more than competent and this deal means you save $250 on the usual price. It has 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13.3-inch Retina display looks great with P3 wide color support ensuring vibrant images and incredible detail. It’s easily one of the best MacBooks for those new to macOS.

Alternatively, if you want to buy some of the best headphones around, check out the for $480 reduced by $70 from $550. Great for audiophiles in your family, the Apple AirPods Max have an Apple-designed dynamic driver which provides high-fidelity audio with ANC ensuring you can block out the surrounding world without a problem. Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking helps provide theater-like sound which surrounds you as you listen while the whole thing feels great and comfy to use. There’s up to 20 hours of battery life between charges too.

Don't Miss

There’s also $70 off the bringing it down to $329 from $399. One of the best smartwatches, the watch is great for tracking all your exercise as well as allowing you to monitor your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and much more. It’s perfect for the active person or anyone who’s trying to get healthier, plus it looks good and sends all your phone notifications straight to your wrist.

One of the best tablets — the — is also on sale with $100 off so it’s down to $500 from its usual price of $600. The iPad Air uses the Apple M1 chip to ensure speedy performance while its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display looks gorgeous with its True Tone and P3 wide color support, as well as its antireflective coating. There’s also a 12MP wide camera and 12MP ultra wide front camera with Center Stage support. It’s great for being productive on the move or simply using it to entertain yourself too.

Pretty much everything Apple-related you can think of is on sale at Best Buy right now. With hundreds of products to choose from, there’s sure to be something that fits your budget. We haven’t even mentioned the high-end latest MacBooks on sale or the other iPads around too. Check out the sale now via the button below.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
