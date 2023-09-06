Best Buy is having a clearance on Apple, Samsung & Microsoft tablets

Best Buy has plenty of tablet deals going on at the moment with a sale covering dozens of different tablets. Whether you’re looking for an iPad, Samsung tablet, or even a Microsoft Surface Pro, you can save by checking out this sale. With such a varied selection around, we recommend clicking the button below to see what works for you. However, if you need some more insight, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite picks.

What to shop for in the Best Buy tablet sale

It’s a great idea to own one of the best tablets as it saves you digging out your phone or your laptop all the time. If you’re on a budget, we recommend buying the . It’s available for $120 so you save $40 off the regular price of $160. It has a convenient 8.7-inch screen while still being slim yet sturdy. Designed with entertainment in mind, it’s perfect for streaming shows or browsing the internet.

If you want one of the best iPads, consider the latest with 256GB of storage. It’s usually priced at $599 but you can buy it for $549 potentially making it an ideal gift for yourself or a loved one. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip along with a 12MP wide back camera and a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

Veering away from all things Apple and even the best Android tablets, you can also save on the . Just one of the Surface Pros on sale, it’s usually priced at $930 but it’s down to $700 in this sale so you save $230. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a Black Type Cover so you can use it as a tablet or full laptop whenever you want to.

Whatever is tempting you in the Best Buy tablet sale, check it out now before the deals end soon. If you’re not tempted by our highlights, click the button below to see what’s out there. There’s sure to be something here for you with us only scratching the surface of what’s on sale.

