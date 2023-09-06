 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Best Buy is having a clearance on Apple, Samsung & Microsoft tablets

Jennifer Allen
By
The original iPad wallpaper in iPadOS 17.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Best Buy has plenty of tablet deals going on at the moment with a sale covering dozens of different tablets. Whether you’re looking for an iPad, Samsung tablet, or even a Microsoft Surface Pro, you can save by checking out this sale. With such a varied selection around, we recommend clicking the button below to see what works for you. However, if you need some more insight, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorite picks.

What to shop for in the Best Buy tablet sale

It’s a great idea to own one of the best tablets as it saves you digging out your phone or your laptop all the time. If you’re on a budget, we recommend buying the . It’s available for $120 so you save $40 off the regular price of $160. It has a convenient 8.7-inch screen while still being slim yet sturdy. Designed with entertainment in mind, it’s perfect for streaming shows or browsing the internet.

If you want one of the best iPads, consider the latest with 256GB of storage. It’s usually priced at $599 but you can buy it for $549 potentially making it an ideal gift for yourself or a loved one. It has Apple’s A14 Bionic chip along with a 12MP wide back camera and a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

Related

Veering away from all things Apple and even the best Android tablets, you can also save on the . Just one of the Surface Pros on sale, it’s usually priced at $930 but it’s down to $700 in this sale so you save $230. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It also comes with a Black Type Cover so you can use it as a tablet or full laptop whenever you want to.

Whatever is tempting you in the Best Buy tablet sale, check it out now before the deals end soon. If you’re not tempted by our highlights, click the button below to see what’s out there. There’s sure to be something here for you with us only scratching the surface of what’s on sale.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Labor Day tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in the hands.

Tablets are great if you want a portable device that lets you watch shows and films, listen to music, and even do some work on the go. Luckily, this Labor Day, we're seeing a lot of great tablet deals, so if you missed out on Prime Day, this is the perfect time to pick up a new tablet. Of course, there are a ton of great tablet deals out there, so we've collected some of the best across various budgets, needs, and manufacturers to save you the trouble. So, without further ado, let's jump right in.
Lenovo Tab M9 -- $100, was $140

If you're looking for a basic tablet with a big screen that you can use to stream movies or music while you're doing other stuff, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a great option. The 9-inch screen comes with a 1340 x 800 resolution, which is more than enough for most use cases, and the audio is surprisingly good, although don't expect it to compete with even mid-range standalone speakers or soundbars. Internal storage is 32GB, which isn't too much, but you can always expand it with a MicroSD card, although if you're going to be streaming most of your content, that's not a big deal.

Read more
Apple Labor Day sales: Save on Apple Watch, AirPods, iPad, and MacBook
Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air placed on a desk.

This year's Labor Day sales have already started, giving you the opportunity to do some early shopping for Apple deals. The brand's products like the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and MacBook don't usually come with discounts, so you should take advantage of the offers that you discover. To help you figure out what to get, we've rounded up all of the top bargains that are available, but once something catches your eye, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase immediately. Stocks may already be gone if you wait until Labor Day to complete the transaction, so buy the Apple device that you want right now.
Apple AirTag (4 Pack) -- $89, was $99

If you're always misplacing things, then you may want to invest in the Apple AirTag. The Bluetooth tracker uses Apple's Find My app to determine the precise location of the AirTag and the object where it's placed, such as on your remote control, your dog's collar, or your child's backpack, among many other examples. It's very easy to set up -- you just need to hold it beside your iPhone to start the process -- and its replaceable battery can last more than a year. The Apple AirTag also features an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, for protection against the elements.

Read more
This Samsung phone just had its price slashed to $300
Playing Asphalt 9: Legends on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

Labor Day sales are the ideal chance to get something for much less than usual. One of those highlights is being able to buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 smartphone for $300 at Amazon, saving a massive $150 off the usual price of $450. One of the better phone deals around, it's ideal if you want an affordable phone that's still reliable. Here's what you need to know before you make a purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A53
Samsung makes some of the best phones around and while the Samsung Galaxy A53 isn't quite as feature-packed, it's still worth your time. It has a delightful 6.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate guaranteeing smooth scrolling while you use it. It's pretty speedy too thanks to its octa-core processor so it's well-suited for multitasking and all your daily needs.

Read more