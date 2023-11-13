 Skip to main content
The best foldable phone Black Friday deals you should shop early

Jennifer Allen
By
Apps on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Early Black Friday deals mean we’re already spotting some excellent phone deals for anyone looking to upgrade one of the most important devices in everyone’s life. The best folding phones look incredible compared to standard smartphones while still offering plenty of great features that you expect to see from other flagship phones. They can be expensive though which is why we’ve tracked down all the best foldable phone Black Friday deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through the highlights.

Best foldable phone Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,800

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the ultimate folding phone for most people. The screens are the highlight here. You get a 6.2-inch 2316 x 904 cover screen which opens up to show a 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812 inner screen. That means you get all the flexibility of a fairly slender phone with the advantages of a large screen once you open it up.

The phone is designed with multitasking in mind so it has features like Dual-App viewing so you can easily drag things around and work more productively. It’s also compatible with the S Pen stylus so you can get more exact with your work if you add one. Performance is speedy being able to run three apps at once along with a floating window. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is speedy and ideal for gaming as well as work purposes.

For the camera, you have a 50MP main camera along with 12MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. Add on software features and it’s great for lively and vibrant imagery including selfies via the 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

It’s an unique experience that’s ideal for anyone who wants something that stands out from the average smartphone.

More foldable phone Black Friday deals we love

A person opening the Motorola Razr 40.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

While there aren’t as many foldable phones as there are regular phones, you’ve still got a few different options including some cheaper options and some premium offerings too. Below, we’ve picked out the best of the rest. That includes all that Samsung has to offer along with the Motorola Razr which is quite the comeback for fans of the traditional Razr.

  • Motorola Razr 2023 128GB —
  • Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB —
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro —

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
This tablet is $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday sale, and it’s worth it
The Lenovo Tab M9 tablet on a white background.

You don't need to spend several hundred dollars if you want to get a dependable tablet, especially with tablet deals like this one from Best Buy -- the Lenovo Tab M9 for just $100, following a $40 discount on its original price of $140. As part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, we expect the offer to draw a lot of attention, but once it's gone, we're not sure if it will return for the actual  shopping holiday. If you want to make sure that you get this Android tablet for much cheaper than usual, you shouldn't hesitate to buy it right now.

Why you should by the Lenovo Tab M9 tablet
If you manage your expectations with the Lenovo Tab M9, you'll be getting a device that will be able to handle your day-to-day functions. It's not going to be as fast as the high-end models among the best tablets, but with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and 3GB of RAM, it will provide decent performance for work and school tasks such as doing online research, managing spreadsheets, and communicating with your colleagues. It's also perfect for recreational activities such as watching streaming shows and playing mobile games, as the tablet features a 9-inch touchscreen with 1340 x 800 resolution.

Read more
Need a new phone? Google Pixel 7a is $175 off in early Black Friday deal
Pixel 7a lying on leaves.

Google entered the mobile market a bit later than many other brands like Apple and Samsung, but it's doing quite well, especially with its mid-range and flagship phones. While the latest Google Pixel 8 lineup has already come out, the previous generation is still good, and if you want a budget mid-range phone, the Google Pixel 7a is a great option. Even better, while it usually goes for $499, Amazon has discounted it to just $375, saving you a tidy $175.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7a
The Google Pixel 7a has a lot of great things going for it and a couple of smaller downsides. For starters, it has a great 6.1-inch OLED screen that runs a 1080 x 2400 resolution, so you get some great color reproduction and image quality; plus, it runs at 90Hz, giving you a smoother overall experience. Under the screen is a Tensor G2 chip, one generation behind the newest G3, but the same one you'll find on the Pixel 7 Pro, so you still get some excellent overall performance. That said, it does tend to get a little hot with extended use, so that's certainly something to keep in mind.

Read more
The 13 best early Black Friday deals you can shop this weekend
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Deals

Even though Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, we're already starting to see a lot of great deals on several different types of products. So, if you can't wait for the upcoming Black Friday and need to grab a few things now, we've collected some of our favorite deals across products and budget ranges to make your life a little bit easier. Below, you'll find deals on cordless vacuums, laptops, TVs, headphones, and phones, so it's a great collection of stuff that we think you'll find useful and want to grab. That said, if you can't find what you want, be sure to check our main Black Friday deals page for even more great offers.
Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum -- $98, was $150

While budget cordless vacuum cleaners can sometimes not be that great, we found the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum to be surprisingly good for its price point. At just 2.8 pounds of weight, it's light enough that you won't feel like you're doing a workout every time you use it, and it is great for those who might have issues with arm weakness. Just because it's light doesn't mean it's not powerful, though, with two motors providing 24,000 pascals of suction, which is quite a lot at this price. It also has a HEPA filter to keep the air you breathe clean while vacuuming, which is impressive, but sadly, it does have a big downside in that it only lasts for about 50 minutes of vacuuming. That's not necessarily a dealbreaker, and you can buy a backup battery, but it's an important thing to note.

Read more