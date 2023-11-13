Early Black Friday deals mean we’re already spotting some excellent phone deals for anyone looking to upgrade one of the most important devices in everyone’s life. The best folding phones look incredible compared to standard smartphones while still offering plenty of great features that you expect to see from other flagship phones. They can be expensive though which is why we’ve tracked down all the best foldable phone Black Friday deals going on right now. Read on while we take you through the highlights.

Best foldable phone Black Friday deal

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — $1,800

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the ultimate folding phone for most people. The screens are the highlight here. You get a 6.2-inch 2316 x 904 cover screen which opens up to show a 7.6-inch 2176 x 1812 inner screen. That means you get all the flexibility of a fairly slender phone with the advantages of a large screen once you open it up.

The phone is designed with multitasking in mind so it has features like Dual-App viewing so you can easily drag things around and work more productively. It’s also compatible with the S Pen stylus so you can get more exact with your work if you add one. Performance is speedy being able to run three apps at once along with a floating window. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is speedy and ideal for gaming as well as work purposes.

For the camera, you have a 50MP main camera along with 12MP wide-angle camera and a 10MP telephoto for a 3x optical zoom. Add on software features and it’s great for lively and vibrant imagery including selfies via the 10MP selfie camera on the cover screen.

It’s an unique experience that’s ideal for anyone who wants something that stands out from the average smartphone.

More foldable phone Black Friday deals we love

While there aren’t as many foldable phones as there are regular phones, you’ve still got a few different options including some cheaper options and some premium offerings too. Below, we’ve picked out the best of the rest. That includes all that Samsung has to offer along with the Motorola Razr which is quite the comeback for fans of the traditional Razr.

Motorola Razr 2023 128GB —

Motorola Razr+ 2023 256GB —

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB —

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 256GB with Galaxy Buds 2 Pro —

