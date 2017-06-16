Keep your Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus crystal-clear and smudge-free with a screen protector

Update: Added offerings from ZAGG, Skinomi, IQ Shield, iTURBOS, and Olixar.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus have gorgeous curved displays that you’ll want to protect. It’s worth looking into Galaxy S8 cases, screen protectors, and other accessories now. If this particular aspect of owning a new phone is usually tedious for you, don’t worry, because we’ve already done some digging of our own and compiled a list of the best Galaxy S8 screen protectors from a variety of mostly well-known brands. Some are on the pricier side, but having a good screen protector is going to be a lot cheaper than replacing the display, or the entire phone. Scroll down to see which companies have screen protectors we think you should look into.

Incipio Plex Plus Shield Edge ($35) The Plex Plus screen protector immediately addresses any concerns you may have about covering the entirety of the Galaxy S8’s display, as it was designed with the curved edges in mind. This S8 screen protector is tempered glass, so only a serious scrape or fall will leave a blemish, and its static-free finish prevents a build up of dust and lint, keeping the S8’s screen pristine and as clear as the day you got it. If you have the Galaxy S8 or the larger Galaxy S8 Plus, then the Plex Plus will protect your display from harm. Buy one now from: Incipio (S8) Incipio (S8 Plus)

Moshi IonGlass ($40+) Moshi’s IonGlass is another glass screen protector, but unlike the above Plex Plus, Moshi has used a unique strengthening process to make their IonGlass more effective than tempered glass. The end result is an S8 screen protector that will be very hard to scratch, dent, or shatter, and one that provides complete edge-to-edge display protection. It’s made to perfectly fit the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, is thinner than other screen protectors (meaning it’ll be hard to feel after application), and any fingerprint smudges or stains can be easily wiped away thanks to the oleophobic coating applied during its production. Buy one now from: Amazon (S8) Moshi (S8 Plus)

OtterBox Alpha Glass ($40+) You probably know OtterBox for their protective cases, but their screen protectors are also worth looking into. The company’s Alpha Glass, for example, is a tempered glass protector that can match up with any other offering on this list. It’s curved to complement the Galaxy S8’s design, and is both shatter- and scratch-resistant. The sensitivity from the smartphone’s touchscreen isn’t compromised, nor are the clarity and quality of the display. It’s a completely clear screen protector that is backed by OtterBox’s 1 year warranty, so you can buy one knowing you have the company’s support if the Alpha Glass under performs. Buy one now from: Amazon (S8) Amazon (S8 Plus) OtterBox (S8) OtterBox (S8 Plus) MobileFun (S8)

Verizon Ultra Screen Protector ($45) Verizon doesn’t have a special name for their screen protector, only referred to as the “Ultra Screen Protector;” it’s simply a really good protector for your Galaxy S8. Aside from the features you’ve come to expect, such as edge-to-edge coverage, smudge-resistance, and incredible transparency, its most unique trait is that it was made using Dragontrail Pro, a chemically enhanced glass that is used on a number of laptops, TVs, and smartphones. The end result of using such a glass is similar to that of the Moshi IonGlass: A stronger glass screen protector that is hard to damage. Once it’s applied (and a case is used), those around you will have a hard time believing it’s not an unprotected screen. Buy one now from: Verizon (S8) Verizon (S8 Plus)

Spigen Neo Flex ($9+) The Neo Flex screen protector from Spigen isn’t made out of glass like the others on this list. Instead, it’s made using a flexible TPU material that is like the film protectors many of us are probably used to. What it lacks in glass materials, it more than makes up for in capabilities, like the one that allows it to self-heal, or subtly erase minor scratches over time. It cuts down on the amount of oils and fingerprint residue that could appear on the display, prevents bubbling during application and use, and touchscreen sensitivity remains unaffected. The one potential downside may be the spray-on solution required to make it stick to the Galaxy S8, but if you’re not bothered by a small amount of mist, then Spigen’s Neo Flex is definitely one of the cheaper solutions to keep your display intact. Buy one now from: Amazon (S8) Amazon (S8 Plus) Spigen (S8) Spigen (S8 Plus)

ZAGG InvisibleShield Sapphire Defense Curve ($50) Zagg is well known for making (pricey) smartphone cases and screen protectors, and the recent Sapphire Defense Curve, while as expensive as its predecessors, has a variety of features that justify the high price tag. The aptly-titled Sapphire Defense Curve was made with the Galaxy S8’s curved display in mind. When applied, it covers the entire front of the phone, including the curved edges. This screen protector has also been infused with sapphire crystals, making the glass protector more durable and difficult to shatter. Its impact-absorption properties allow it to handle even the most dangerous of everyday drops. It maintains your phone’s touch capabilities and clarity, fingerprint smudges are easy to deal with, and it’ll even stay on and intact when used with a protective case. If you’re been a fan of Zagg in the past, their latest creation for the Galaxy S8 will keep them on your good side. Buy one now from: ZAGG (S8) ZAGG (S8 Plus)

Skinomi TechSkin ($8) People often use screen protectors with their phone cases, and Skinomi’s TechSkin respects your desire to do so. For the modest asking price, you get a screen protector that’s self-healing, flexible, and tough to puncture. The film protector will also prevent yellowing, and if ever removed, will not leave a sticky residue behind. It’s an affordable screen protector that will get the job done, and a good option if you’re not looking for anything too fancy. Buy one now from: Amazon (S8) Amazon (S8 Plus) Skinomi (S8) Skinomi (S8 Plus)

IQ Shield LiQuidSkin Full Coverage Screen Protector ($8) IQ Shield’s offering is similar to the aforementioned Skinomi TechSkin, which is to say it won’t empty your bank account. This is another film protector that should work nicely with your case of choice. It requires a squeegee and a liquid solution to apply, but the process is relatively easy and should leave your device bubble-free. This screen protector will also heal itself from minor scratches, and shouldn’t interfere with your phone’s touchscreen capabilities, or change how your device feels during use. If you’re at all familiar with IQShield’s products, you know what you’re in for this time around, too. Buy one now from: Amazon (S8) Amazon (S8 Plus) IQ Shield (S8) IQ Shield (S8 Plus)

iTURBOS Screen Protector ($8) This screen protector from iTURBOS doesn’t offer anything special in terms of protection, but it can still provide the front — and curved edges — of your Galaxy S8 with solid protection. Like most offerings on the market, the film protector is scratch-resistant, and will maintain the quality of your HD display. It’s a good alternative if you’ve already tried the aforementioned film protectors, but want to keep experimenting. Applying the protector is also as easy as expected, and it should be both dust- and bubble-free during and after application, which is ideal if you struggle to keep your display clean while using a screen protector. Buy one now from: Amazon (S8) Amazon (S8 Plus)