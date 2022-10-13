The best Google Pixel 7 screen protectors

Now that the Google Pixel 7 is finally here, fans who rushed out to pick it up are looking for accessories for it. While it's plenty of fun to find a case that matches your personal style, it's incredibly important to pick up a screen protector for it to keep the display safe from potential cracks and chips. Smartphones have gotten increasingly more durable over the years, but their screens are still some of their most vulnerable areas, so grabbing a screen protector can be the difference between needing a replacement device and simply changing out the protector.

The Pixel 7 is uniquely sized, so unfortunately, you won't be able to use screen protectors that are compatible with other Pixel models. Here are the best screen protectors for the Google Pixel 7.

InvisibleShield Glass Elite

Pros Excellent warranty support

Endorsed by Google

Reinforced edges Cons High cost

InvisibleShield screen protectors are known across the industry for their quality, so when a new major flagship smartphone launches, it's almost a guarantee that Zagg will support it. Not only are the protectors incredibly durable and endorsed by Google itself, but the lifetime warranty that they come with guarantees that you'll be able to get free replacements, no questions asked, if it ever cracks or breaks. Because of the excellent warranty support, however, it does mean that the buy-in price for the Zagg Invisible Shield is much higher than most other screen protector options on this list.

InvisibleShield Glass Elite

JETech Screen Protector

Pros Full-screen coverage

Low cost

Three-pack Cons Selfie camera coverage

A screen protector that covers the entirety of the display is both a blessing and a curse. On one hand, full-screen coverage allows the tempered glass of the JETech screen protector to be stronger than other competing protectors as there aren't breaks in it anywhere for the selfie camera. Because the protector covers the camera, you're also guaranteed to avoid pinpoint breaks on the uncovered glass above it that can happen with screen protectors with camera cutouts. That said, if anything happens to the screen protector, the selfie camera might become useless if a crack, chip, or scratch damages it. Luckily, the JETech screen protector comes in a three-pack, so if that were to happen, you can simply remove the broken screen and put another one on.

JETech Screen Protector

Ringke Dual Pack PET Film Screen Protector

Pros Easy, adjustable install

Malleable, case-friendly design

Scratch-resistant Cons No impact protection

The Ringke Dual Pack screen protector is made of PET Film, not tempered glass, which means that a major knock against it right off the bat is that it offers absolutely no impact protection from drops or smashes. What PET film excels at, however, is resisting scratches and being able to heal itself following a scratch. The impact protection that tempered glass screen protectors offer is huge when it comes to keeping your display safe from smashes. However, they're often thick and can have harsh corners, making them uncomfortable to hold. Ringke PET film screen protectors, on the other hand, offer a more comfortable experience as the film is able to be much thinner. Additionally, they can work with any case as the thin, malleable PET film they're made out of is able to bend and compress to accommodate a case that might potentially overlap with the display slightly.

Ringke Dual Pack PET Film Screen Protector

Case-Mate Screen Protector

Pros Camera hole-punch

Endorsed by Google

TPU film is thinner than tempered glass Cons Less durable than tempered glass

The Case-Mate Pixel 7 screen protector offers a hole-punch approach to freeing up the selfie camera. This makes it so that a majority of the display is covered, barring the hole for the camera, but that does come with a drawback to the overall integrity of the protector. On top of that, it's made of TPU film, which is overall less durable than tempered glass but more durable than PET film. As a result, the Case-Mate screen protector is a nice middle ground between the two screen protector materials, meaning that it gets some of the pros of each, such as the thinner body of PET film, as well as some cons, like the sometimes harsher edges of tempered glass. The Case-Mate screen protector is a solid pick for anyone looking for overall protection from smaller scratches and drops without leaning too far in either direction.

Case-Mate Screen Protector

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Edge-to-edge screen coverage

Full-screen protection

Two-pack Cons Selfie camera coverage

As mentioned above with the JETech screen protector, there are pros and cons to having full-screen coverage with a protector. On one hand, covering the selfie camera offers an additional layer of protection that isn't found with screen protectors that leave the camera exposed, but on the other, covering the camera means that the screen protector's health is directly impacting the image quality you'll be getting from it. The Spigen Pixel 7 screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection, meaning that there isn't an inch of the display that isn't covered. That just about guarantees protection for your screen regardless of what sort of impact comes its way. If you do manage to smash or chip the protector, however, Spigen offers the Pixel 7 screen protector in a dual-pack, meaning you'll have an additional replacement without needing to spend more cash.

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

AACL 3 Pack for Google Pixel 7 Screen Protector

Pros Rounded edges

Low cost

Three-pack Cons Potential touch sensor difficulties (can be fixed in settings)

The sharp corner of a tempered glass screen protector can be a little harsh to the touch, especially on the fingertips, the place on the body that comes in contact with a smartphone most frequently. Luckily, the AACL three-pack offers a more rounded edge to its glass, completely removing the need for a gentle grip when using the phone. While the screen protector is at a low price, AACL warns that, upon installation, you might have some difficulties with your Pixel 7 recognizing touch inputs. That can be remedied in the settings by simply increasing the touch sensitivity of the smartphone's display, but doing so can be a double-edged sword, as that may lead to your phone being too sensitive in some areas. As mentioned above, the AACL screen protector is tempered glass and offered at a low price, though, so all in all, it should have no difficulty protecting your screen from any potential hazards.

AACL 3 Pack for Google Pixel 7 Screen Protector

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros "Rainbow effect" proof

Rounded edges

Two-pack Cons No application tools

The "rainbow effect" is a term for the rainbow-colored spots that can be found on a screen protector if there isn't a proper spread of adhesive across the entire thing. It can be common to see in lower-priced screen protectors, but Supershieldz guarantees that you won't find it on the company's Pixel 7 screen protectors. In addition to that, the Supershieldz Pixel 7 screen protector has rounded edges to avoid hurting your hands on the edge of the glass and comes with two protectors in the box. What it doesn't include, however, is an application tool. While that may not seem like a big deal to those who've applied plenty of screen protectors before, the lack of application tools can result in the screen being applied a little crooked or with other issues, which is less than ideal. If you mess up, you obviously have another in the package, but that brings little comfort if you were planning on taking advantage of the deal and buying for two devices.

Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector

UniqueMe Screen and Camera Protector

Pros Camera protector

Combo pack

Low cost Cons Covers some of the accent color of the camera bar

UniqueMe's Pixel 7 screen protector is a tempered glass protector that comes with additional glass for camera security. Similar to the glass on the front, the camera lens protector is meant to protect the Pixel 7's rear camera lenses from chips and shatters. The downside to it, however, is that the glass that's not in front of the lenses, sensor, or flashlight is pitch black, meaning that the nice accent color of the Pixel 7's camera bar is being disrupted with something of an aesthetic eyesore. The offered protection is certainly worth it, though, for those who bring their phones into more hazardous environments where a potential chip or smash to the camera is more likely than in regular day-to-day life. Additionally, because it's a combo pack, you'll end up with three camera protectors and two screen protectors, all made from 1.4mm thick tempered glass.

UniqueMe Screen and Camera Protector

