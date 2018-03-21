These are the best ‘Made for Samsung’ apps for your Galaxy phone

There are many reasons to own a Samsung Galaxy phone. If you’re looking at the most recent flagship like the Galaxy S9, you will get cutting-edge tech, incredible cameras, and one of the most powerful processors in the business. If you’re wanting something a little less expensive, the previous generations of flagship phones still offer amazing performance at lower prices, and you can also get great mid-range and entry-level devices.
But did you know there are bonuses outside of the phone itself? While it seems like the Google Play Store‘s weird cousin at first glance, Samsung’s Galaxy Apps app store has been quietly getting better, and it’s worth logging in every now and again to check it out. Since Samsung is one of the biggest Android manufacturers on the planet, some app developers have even made versions of their apps specifically for Galaxy phones, and sometimes offer bonus content or discounts to Galaxy owners. We’ve rounded up some of the best “Made for Samsung” apps that you absolutely must download on your Galaxy device.
Note: Any links marked as being for the “Galaxy App Store” will only work when accessed on a Samsung Galaxy device. We also included a link to the Google Play Store version in each app’s title so you can check out a version of the app on desktops and other devices.
Kindle for Samsung
You most likely know what the Amazon Kindle app is. Attached to the Amazon store, Kindle is probably the largest ereading service in the world with more than 1.5 million books available for purchase. The Kindle for Samsung app is a little bit special, having been optimized to work with Galaxy devices — and most excitingly, it gives you a free ebook every month for a full year. During our use of the app, we noticed some issues with syncing book progress between this app and the usual Kindle app, so it’s probably best to stick with just one of the two. However, a free book every month is a deal worth keeping this one installed.
Google Play Music
Alright, we’ll admit that there isn’t a Samsung exclusive version of Play Music. However, Samsung Galaxy owners do get a special little bonus when using Google’s music service to store their offline record collection in the cloud. Play Music users can upload 50,000 of their own songs to Google Play Music, to play anywhere from Google’s servers free of charge. Galaxy owners get to double that limit, raising their personal storage space to 100,000 songs. It’s unlikely you actually have that much music unless you’re a real music junkie — at three minutes a song, that comes out to more than 200 days of continuous music — but it’s nice to have anyway.
‘Hearthstone’
Hearthstone is one of the biggest and best virtual collectible card games on the planet, and with the mobile version you can play it wherever you are, whenever the need takes you. If you’re a keen Hearthstone player but have never seen the point in playing on your phone, perhaps this will sway you — anyone logging into Hearthstone with a Galaxy device will get three free card packs and a card back featuring unique artwork for your collection. If you’re a new player, those three free packs should help you to get your collection off the ground quicker.
The Weather Channel for Samsung
What extra content can you add to a weather app? As it turns out, quite a lot. Galaxy users who download The Weather Channel for Samsung will get a smart alarm clock that can wake you early when your commute could be slowed by the weather, an exclusive Edge Panel for those with Edge devices, fun backgrounds, and a new beta feature that syncs the weather up with your calendar. All that alongside one of the best weather apps on the market that brings you breaking weather updates, 15-day forecasts, weather maps, and more.
Workout Trainer for Samsung
If you’re working on your beach body, then you might be interested in the three months of free Pro+ service that Galaxy owners get in the Workout Trainer for Samsung app. That gives you access to 100 multi-week training programs, weekly Pro-only workouts, Pro-only forums, and advanced heart rate analysis. At the end of the three months, it’s $7 a month or $60 a year, or you can drop down to the free tier, which still gives you access to thousands of workouts. If you need that bit of extra push, you can also pay for one-on-one personal training from one of the app’s many personal trainers.
Scribd for Samsung
If you’re a heavy reader then buying individual books can get pretty expensive after a while. Scribd hopes to change some of that for you by offering access to all of its ebooks, magazines, audiobooks, sheet music, and more for just $9 a month. There is a limit on how much you can read a month, but Scribd claims you shouldn’t often be hit with that, and it will always be obvious when you will be able to access content again. If this whole idea interests you, then download the Made for Samsung app and you get two months completely free.
ABCMouse for Samsung
One of the best uses for modern technology is to educate future generations. Kids love mobile tech, and it is one of the best ways to keep them interested in learning while they play. ABCMouse.com offers more than 8,000 fun exercises that teach kids science, math, reading, art, music, and more. As a Galaxy user, you also get 42 percent off your annual subscription to the service.
News Republic for Samsung
News Republic is one of the best news apps out there, but it’s also a proud member of the “Made for Samsung” crowd. Not only do you get News Republic’s personally curated news service, but Galaxy users also get access to a specially modified video gallery, S-Pen compatibility, multi-window mode, and support for the Samsung Gear S2 (S3 support coming soon). If you love to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in breaking news, then there is no better way to stay abreast on your Galaxy device.
Hungry for more apps? Check out our selection of the best Android apps and the best Android games to keep yourself satiated.
