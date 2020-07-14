The best Motorola Moto G Fast cases and covers

The Motorola Moto G Fast is one of the best budget phones you can buy right now. With a modern design aesthetic, durable build, and solid performance and battery life, it’s a phone well worth the $200 you’re going to spend on it. In our Moto G Fast review, we gave it an Editor’s Choice award and called it the best bet for consumers on a tight budget.

If you’re looking to maximize that investment, you’ll obviously want to get a case for it. Since the phone is made from plastic, it’s prone to scuffs and scratches, and you’ll want to protect the screen as well. There are several great options to choose from, and we’ve compiled the best options here for you.

Otterbox Commuter Lite case

Otterbox was one of the first heavy-duty case makers on the market, and it quickly stood out as one of the best and most popular. The Commuter Lite line offers a lot of protection in a slimmer profile. The soft interior of the case is reinforced by the hard plastic exterior. That makes it ideal for shock absorption from drops and falls. If you use your phone on a construction site or are just a klutz, this is an ideal case for you.

Dzxouui shockproof TPU case

Cases are great for protecting your phone, but they come with one major drawback: Most cases significantly increase the bulk of your phone, making these otherwise thin devices bulky and uncomfortable in your pocket. The Dzxouui case has a slim, form-fitted design that doesn’t add much to the phone’s profile, and the soft material disperses the shock from drops. Plus, its mesh design adds texture to the back, making the phone a bit easier to hold.

Sucnakp heavy-duty phone case with screen protector

If you’re looking for heavy-duty protection, this case from Sucnakp is just what you’re looking for. The case is scratch- and dust-proof, and it comes with a screen protector. The phone also manages to have all this protection without significantly adding to the phone’s bulk. The Sucnakp case also has a unique lined back that looks good and adds some texture while holding it. If you’re looking for maximum protection, this is the case for you.

HualuBro wallet flip case

If you don’t like carrying your wallet with you but never leave the house without your phone, a flip case is probably ideal for you. This case from HualuBro has a nice faux leather look and flips over the phone screen to protect it while in your pocket. It also has slots to hold your credit cards, driver’s license, and even a little cash. The case comes in four different colors, so you can find one that matches your personality.

Yznoek flexible silicone case

If you want a case with a pop of color, this case from Yznoek is just for you. Its two-tone finish comes in three variants, and there’s even a sunflower option. On the protection side of things, it is made from TPU rubber that is shock-absorbent and thin. There are also four bumpers on the corners for added drop protection. It’s an eye-catching case that also has solid protection.

