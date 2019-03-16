Digital Trends
The best Moto G7 Power cases you can buy for your power-full phone

Mark Jansen
At first glance there’s little to separate the Moto G7 Power from the rest of Motorola’s new G7 range. But look closer and there’s a big difference. The Moto G7 Power lives up to its name by packing a huge 5,000mAh battery that should be able to power the modest hardware for well over a day. But all that longevity means nothing if it takes a tumble on its first outing and meets an untimely end. The Moto G7 Power might be cheap, but it’s not disposable. Slap some protection on it with the best Moto G7 Power cases.

Olixar FlexiShield Clear Case

best moto g7 power cases olixar

While it’s no flagship stunner, the Moto G7 Power is still a good looking phone, and you might not want to hide it away. Thankfully, this clear case from Olixar means you don’t have to. It’s made from flexible but tough TPU, so it protects well against scratches and drops alike. The soft material helps disperse impacts, and also provides a soft, grippy surface for your fingers. It’s also completely clear, allowing you to see your phone, and it comes with raised edges all the way around the case that help to keep your device elevated from dirt and grit. It’s super-slim, and at $6, it’s also a bargain.

Head Case Colorful Birds Hard Case

best moto g7 power cases head case

There’s nothing wrong with adding a bit more color to your phone, and this hard case from Head Case is an excellent way to do that. It’s decorated with a stylish and artistic red bird image, set on a transparent background — and there are many other styles to choose from. But it’s also protective, using hard polycarbonate (PC) to ward off damage and scratches. Be warned though; while PC is strong, it’s not as absorbent as TPU, and may scratch if dropped. Still, it’s extremely slim, it’s certainly on the cheaper side, and it’ll protect your G7 Power while also imparting a unique style.

Sleo Leather-style Wallet Case

best moto g7 power cases sleo

Wallet cases are one of the mainstays of protective cases, and with their blend of style and utility, it’s not hard to see why. This case from Sleo is made from artificial PU leather, which is durable and easy-to-clean, and offers all-around protection for your phone. An inner case of TPU holds your Moto G7, and the front cover closes around your phone when not in use, shielding it from hazards. During use, it folds behind the device, or can even be pressed into service as a handy kickstand for watching videos. There’s room for several cards in the front cover, and the luxurious brown PU leather adds an executive, business-like look.

Z-Gen Hybrid Hard Case

best moto g7 power cases z gen

The best cases use both polycarbonate and TPU in their construction, and that’s what this case from Z-Gen does. An inner core of absorbent TPU protects the phone against drops and bumps, while an outer shell of polycarbonate wards away scratches, and provides a solid backbone. The TPU edges help your fingers keep a strong grip on your device, and it even comes with a tempered glass screen protector to give your device complete protection. On the minus side, it’s quite boring to look at — it looks a little like a brick. Still, it’s cheap, and there are some different colors to make it slightly less boring.

Ouba Air Hybrid Armor Case

best moto g7 power cases ouba

More protection is always good, and Ouba’s Air Hybrid case is very protective. Like other cases, the Air Hybrid uses both TPU and hard polycarbonate, and uses a soft TPU bumper with a solid PC back plate to provide a great spread of protection. The TPU bumper has an airbag system in each corner, bolstering its drop protection. Thanks to its build, it’s slimmer than other options, and thanks to the transparent back plate, it also allows your phone’s style to shine through. Raised edges protect your display and your camera lenses from damage. While it’s not the best looking option out there, it’s protective and comes at a great price.

Lovepec Shockproof Holster Case

best moto g7 power cases lovepec

Need a way to keep your phone protected, but also need to keep it easily accessible? Lovepec’s rugged case offers great protection, and a clip-on holster that keeps your phone available whenever you need it. The case itself has a TPU inner core, a polycarbonate back plate, and a plastic rim that elevates your phone from hazardous surfaces. But it’s the holster that makes this truly special. This separate piece has a rotating clip that can attach to bags and belts, keeping your phone quickly and easily available. If pocket space is at a premium, or not easily accessed, then this case is a great choice.

