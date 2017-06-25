Protect your modular midranger with one of the best Moto Z2 Play cases

Motorola’s new Moto Z2 Play is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and comes with a better camera to boot. It supports all the existing Moto Mods, meaning it has the same connector at the bottom of the back plate. Since it also has a large, protruding camera module, it’s a good idea to get some protective clothing on there before an accident occurs. It can be difficult to pick a good case, however, so here are our picks for the best Moto Z2 Play cases to safeguard your modular device when it arrives.

Case Mate Waterfall Case ($40) You will capture plenty of attention if you wrap your Moto Z2 Play in this gleaming, glitter-filled case. As you turn your case or shake it, the shiny flakes inside move around in the “mineral oil” housed inside. You’ll also find accurate openings for your phone’s camera, microphone, and ports. The volume and power buttons even have metallic covers to match the case’s glittery aesthetic. This is also one of the toughest Moto Z2 Play cases on our list, one that offers solid drop protection. Buy one now from: Case Mate

Cruzerlite Bugdroid Circuit Case ($10) If you just want a basic layer of shock-absorbing TPU, this case will do the trick. The circuitry design etched into the plastic features the Android mascot. The cut-outs for your phone’s camera, ports, and microphone are also present and correct, and there’s a raised lip around the screen that helps protect your device when placed face down. The “M” logo and connector faintly shows through the matte plastic, and the frame and design have a contrasting, gloss finish. You can pick this one up in a wide range of colors, too. Buy one now from: Amazon

Case Mate Wallet Folio ($40) With this classy offering, you can leave your wallet at home and cram your plastic in beside your phone. The folio case’s leather exterior is neatly stitched and there’s a large opening on the back for your phone’s camera module. Inside, you’ll find a plastic cradle for your phone, with cut-outs for easy access to everything. The cover includes four card-sized pockets and the front one has a window, which makes it perfect for stowing your ID. There’s also a larger cash pocket on the back. Buy one now from: Case Mate

Cimo Protective Cover ($8) If you like to keep it simple, and you don’t want to spend much, then this slim cover from Cimo might be for you. It’s made from flexible TPU, and comes with a raised lip around the screen. You’ll also find accurate openings for your phone’s ports, microphone, and camera, and slim covers for the power and volume buttons. The back features a frosted, matte finish — meaning the ionic “M” logo shows through slightly with the lighter offerings — but the frame itself is glossy. This case currently comes in black, white, purple, or light blue. Buy one now from: Amazon

LK Wallet Case ($10) Maybe you like the idea of a wallet case for your Moto Z2 Play, but you balk at the $60 price tag on Case Mate’s offering. Well then, perhaps this polyurethane option from LK will better suite your budget. The design is fairly similar to the aforementioned Case Mate offering, in that it has three card pockets inside, one windowed slot for your ID, and a cash pocket on the back. Your Z2 Play slots into a plastic shell with reinforced corners, and you can use the case to prop it up in landscape view. It also comes in rose gold, purple, brown, or black. Buy one now from: Amazon