The best Motorola Razr (2020) cases and covers

The Motorola Razr (2020) improves on the original Razr update in every way, with a sleeker design, more powerful processor, improved camera, and — perhaps most importantly — a hinge that’s smoother and makes less noise. You’re likely to drop a pretty penny on the Razr, so when a handset costs as much and looks as good as this one, you’re going to want to protect it. We’ve selected a few of our favorite cases that not only keep your phone safe but look good doing it.

These cases will only fit the second generation updated Motorola Razr (2020), but we’ve also chosen some of the best cases for the original updated Motorola Razr (2019), too.

Beltron Snap-On Protective Hard Shell Cover

The Beltron snap-on protective case features a durable, lightweight slim profile, rubberized grip finish, and open button cutouts for easy access to all functions and controls on your 2020 Motorola Razr. The case has a sleek profile and its precision design is also compatible with wireless charging. Easy to install with fortified drop protection, its raised bezels and reinforced technology resist impact, scratches, and dings. It comes in four fashionable colors and patterns.

Nakedcellphone Hard Shell Slim Cover

If you’re having fun with the newest Motorola Razr, how about clipping it to your belt ’90s style? You can do just that with Nakedcellphone’s Hard Shell Slim Cover. Its protective grid textured cover and belt clip holster — which comes in several jeweled colors — offers serious protection. The case has two hard shell covers — made of hard polycarbonate treated with a powder coating for durability and fingerprint resistance — that snap on the rear top and rear bottom of the phone. The exterior’s grippy ribbed grid pattern is fully functional with cutouts for buttons, ports, camera, and speaker while flipping the phone open and closed. The interior lining is a soft microfiber that protects your phone against scratches. The holster — with a built-in kickstand — fits the phone with the cover on so your main screen is concealed and protected. The belt clip, with a thin, unobtrusive profile, can turn and lock in 13 positions.

Olixar ExoShield Clear Case

The new Razr is a good looking phone, so if you want to keep it protected while showcasing its handsome looks, this is the case to do just that. Slim yet tough, it offers scratch, drop, and shock protection for your phone with an enhanced grip to stop your handset from slipping through your fingers. Reinforced corners and a raised bezel provide additional protection for your camera and screen, and the case works with wireless charging, too. This case comes with a two-year warranty, so it’s well worth the asking price.

Evutec S-Series Karbon Case

This next case is something rather special — it’s constructed using advanced materials including, aramid fibers. These are five times as strong as steel and commonly used in aerospace and military applications — including to make ballistic-rated body armor. This ultra-slim case measures just 0.7mm and securely wraps your phone in a layer of protection that won’t crack, scratch, stain, or chip, so you can be confident your phone is safe. The lightly textured finish feels great in your hand, too. It may not be the cheapest case on our list, but it’s most definitely worth every penny.

Tech21 EvoClear Fold Case

Tech21 is known for its tough protective cases, and this clear case is no exception. Offering up to 10 feet of drop protection, it uses BulletShield, the same material used in bulletproof glass, to stop your phone from cracking or shattering as it hits the ground. It won’t yellow over time, unlike some cheaper cases, and features a scratch-resistant coating so you can sling your phone in your bag or pocket without worrying about your case being damaged. It isn’t a cheap option, but in this case (excuse the pun), you get what you pay for when it comes to protecting your new phone.

Futanwei Classic PU Leather Case

A leather case is an easy way to add a classically stylish look to even the most modern handset. Take this PU leather case, which comes in a wide range of colors — though we’d opt for the classic deep brown. Leather cases can often add unwanted bulk to your phone, but this case is ultra-slim thanks to its polycarbonate interior and high-quality PU leather outer. With precise cutouts for ports, speakers, and the camera, it fits your phone like a glove and is a bargain at under $15.

Razr Sleeve Case (2nd Gen)

Classic, understated, sleek: Three words that spring to mind at first sight of the new Razr sleeve. If patterned and colorful phone cases aren’t your thing, pick up this minimalistic real leather sleeve that not only protects your phone but adds an air of class to proceedings, too. It’s made from genuine leather, molds to the shape of your phone, shows off the design, and has easy access to the fingerprint sensor — what more could you want?

