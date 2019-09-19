If you leave home with your new Tab S6, make sure it's dressed for the occasion

Whether or not the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 two-in-one tablet winds up giving the Apple iPad Pro a run for its money, the Android tablet is a delicate piece of equipment designed for both work and play, and can even serve as a laptop stand-in. The Galaxy Tab S6 is relatively small and lightweight, weighing in at less than a pound, but with a 10.5-inch glass screen. It looks similar but improves on its predecessors with smarter design, faster performance, and a better camera.

The Tab S6 comes in some mightily attractive colors — Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue, and Rose Blush — but if you choose to buy the optional Book Cover Keyboard case, that counts not only as an external keyboard, complete with a trackpad for use with the tablet’s desktop-centric DeX mode, but also as a case cover. For $179, you can have the whole package with keyboard and case cover rolled into one, but that may be too high a price for someone primarily seeking a tablet and plan to use it less frequently for business or typing. But there’s always the option of purchasing a third-party cover, or perhaps a less expensive keyboard-cover combo. New cases designed specifically for the Tab S6 are starting to filter into the marketplace, and a few stand out for their quality, convenience, and low price.

Ivso Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5 inch Case

The Ivso case is made of high-quality, polyurethane, synthetic leather with a microfiber-lined interior that adds an additional layer of protection in the folio cover and a soft shield when the case is closed against the glass, guarding it against shocks, scratches, and dust. The case features a strong magnetic connection for secure opening and closing while precise cutouts provide full access to all controls and features. An adjustable viewing stand has two angles for viewing or typing with auto wake/sleep functionality. Its simple design makes it easy to use for work, school, travel, and video watching and equally easy to tote around in a briefcase, purse, or backpack. The case comes in nine jeweled colors and patterns.

Neepanda Case for Galaxy Tab S6

The first thing you need you to look for in a tablet case is protection, and the Neepanda has that to spare. The case features a hard back shell that shields your Tab S6 from drops and impacts while a velvety microfiber lining covers the glass. You have the option of positioning the tablet in any orientation with its 360-degree design. It’s great for watching videos, typing, and messaging in either landscape and portrait mode with full access to the touch screen. The case supports the auto sleep/wake function and offers full access to all features like cameras, speaker, ports, and buttons. It includes a magnetic holder slot for the S Pen. It comes in eight bright, stylish colors.

Infiland Galaxy Tab S6 10.5 case

Whether you’re at the office or at a client meeting, this Infiland Galaxy Tab S6 case is beautiful and professional with a two-toned look. Stuff papers or business cards into the extra back pocket. Show and tell from any position with the stand allowing for adjustments at a variety of angles for reading, presenting, and typing. And Infiland did not forget about your S Pen; you can attach the stylus magnetically and charge it wirelessly when your Tab S6 tablet is inside the case. It comes in five colors.

Fintie Keyboard Case for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Should you need to pair your Galaxy Tab S6 with a keyboard, and you don’t want to spend the $179 for Samsung’s model, have a look at the Fintie Keyboard Case. It’s a slim, 7mm magnetically detachable lightweight Bluetooth keyboard with a 10-meter range. At 0.38 inches, the ultra-slim, durable, faux leather cover and rubber-lined interior provide full protection for your tablet. The polycarbonate shell locks the device in place to absorb impact. The laptop-style keyboard, part of the tablet stand, is made of high-end ABS material, as opposed to silicone. The spring mechanism underneath each key ensures a response to each stroke, helping you to type fast and error-free. Move the keyboard forward or backward along the cover to adjust the tablet’s angle. It comes in a variety of patterns and colors.

Avidet for Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Case

If you need to protect your tablet, but prefer a more minimal style, the Avidet may point you in the right direction. Made of soft, durable, and transparent PU leather, it protects your Tab S6 from bumps, scratches, dust, and fingerprints. Cutouts for the camera and control buttons are easy to access without removing the cover.

Bige 360 Degree Rotary Stand

Whether you’re typing, viewing, reading, or sketching, the Bige 360 Degree stand, made from synthetic leather, always has the right angle for your work. Its rotating swivel allows the tablet to move both vertically and horizontally while in the case. The Bige guards your tablet against knocks, dust, damage, and scratches. A padded front and back cover offer enhanced protection complete with a magnetic closure and stylus loop. It comes in eight patterns and styles.

MoKo Case Fit

The MoKo, with its premium PU leather and microfiber interior, features a slim design that protects your precious tablet while the case wraps around the edge without adding bulk or weight to your device. It automatically wakes or puts the Tab S6 to sleep when the lid is opened or shut. The case offers access to all features and controls for comfortable ease of use. The stand design provides several viewing angles for watching videos, texting, gaming, or reading.

Editors' Recommendations