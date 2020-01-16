The best Motorola One Action cases for the action-oriented

While new hardware and software updates are great, what we all really want is an end to the scourge of vertical videos. Watching portrait-oriented videos is weird, but few phone manufacturers have looked to tackle this very pressing issue — that is, except Motorola. The Motorola One Action contains an extra camera lens that eliminates vertical photos and videos. Lying at 90-degrees to the other two camera lenses, this 16-megapixel wide-angle lens allows you to capture landscape photos and videos while holding your phone vertically.

It’s a neat trick, and it means taking quick photos is much easier. However, it encourages a single-hand grip, and that means there’s more chance for your phone to slip out of your hand. A sudden drop and quick stop can spell the end of a good phone, and repairs can be costly. The old adage says prevention is better than cure, and that’s true where smartphone protection is concerned. A good protective case can protect against the worst bumps, scratches, and drops and help keep your phone intact. Here are some of the best Motorola One Action cases.

Osophter Reinforced Clear Case

Midrange phones aren’t ugly, and you should be able to show off your stylish phone while still keeping it protected. Osophter’s reinforced clear case provides great day-to-day protection that doesn’t block your view. It’s made from impact-absorbing TPU, and while it won’t ward off the biggest drops, it’s still tough enough to guard against everyday hazards and keep your phone safe. The corners are reinforced to boost drop-resistance, and a raised bezel stops your phone’s screen from resting directly on surfaces. It’s not expensive by anyone’s standards, and an excellent choice for clear everyday protection.

Banzn Slim Fit Hard Case

Want something a little more substantial? Banzn’s slim-fitting case is made from polycarbonate, which means it’s strong while also being thin and lightweight. While the lack of absorption qualities means it’s less useful against drops, it’s better than nothing, and the hard plastic will defend very well against scratches and other direct damage. It comes in a variety of styles, including this gravel green, which uses a sandstone-like texture to add grip. On the minus side is the aforementioned lack of real drop protection, but there’s also the lack of full coverage. The top, bottom, and areas around the buttons are open, which can mean scratches. But if that doesn’t put you off, this is a stylish and protective hard case.

Kaimai Glitter Case

Cases aren’t just for protection — they can send a message too. If your message involves eye-catching glitz, well, this is the case for you. Kaimai’s case is made from clear TPU which has been filled with glitter, floating in a liquid solution. As your phone moves, so does the glitter, catching the light and dazzling passers-by. The inner TPU core will be resistant against a fair amount of damage, but it’s clear this case is more about style than anything else. It comes with a screen protector for extra protection, and even has an optional ring attachment, which works as a kickstand and offers extra grip. It’s hard to argue with the price too.

Olixar Leather-style Wallet Case

There are many types of cases out there, but for a mixture of protection and utility, the wallet case comes out on top. This wallet case from Olixar isn’t made from real leather, but the PU leather material used does a good job at pretending to be leather, while also being protective, durable, and easy to keep clean. The cover has space for two credit cards or spare cash, and folds over the screen while not in use, keeping it safe from harm. It even folds into a kickstand if needed. While it may not be the most luxurious of cases, it does the job, looks great, and comes at a bargain price.

Onola Full Cover Case

Complete protection doesn’t have to come in an overtly rugged package, Onola’s protective case offers full coverage in a package that includes a built-in screen protector to completely seal your phone away. The bumper around the edge is made from TPU, and should provide good shock-resistance to protect against drops and shocks. The backplate is made from hard acrylic that’s completely transparent, showing your phone’s style off while keeping it completely protected. It’s grippy, protective, and looks subtle enough for everyday use. It’s a shame it doesn’t have more color options, but we like this Onola gray.

Rebex Tough Rugged Case

Sometimes you want a case that looks and feels as rugged as you can get, and it doesn’t get much more so than this Rebex case. It’s a dual-layer case made from hard polycarbonate and softer TPU, which helps it to cover most bases in damage resistance. The PC outer shell has been textured for grip and there’s a finger ring on the back that helps maintain your hold, but also doubles as a kickstand. There’s also a metal plate on the back that allows it to work with magnetic car mounts. The price is super-low for a case this rugged, and if you like the rugged look, this certainly delivers.

Editors' Recommendations