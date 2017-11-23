Here are the best OnePlus 5T cases to keep the flagship-killer beautiful

The OnePlus 5T proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a smartphone with flagship specifications, top-of-the-line performance, and a minimal bezel display. But just because it’s a bit cheaper than an iPhone X doesn’t mean you have money to throw around on repairs, and it certainly doesn’t mean you want to see your phone get all bashed up. A protective case can solve a lot of these issues by putting a layer of soft TPU or hard polycarbonate between your phone and the stresses of everyday life. Here are some of the best OnePlus 5T cases currently available so you can keep your phone safe.

TopAce Ultra Thin Gel Case ($9) If you’re a no-nonsense sort of person who doesn’t like the idea of a bulky case getting between you and your phone, then a clear gel case might be your kind of protection. This ultra-thin case from TopAce is made of flexible TPU and provides some protection against minor bumps and scrapes. The soft material also adds grip, so your phone will hopefully spend less time in mid-air. While it won’t provide as much protection as a larger, bulkier case, it does allow you to still show off the beautiful design of your phone, giving you the luxury of being able to put it on and forget about it. Buy one now from: Amazon

Official OnePlus Flip Cover ($18) OnePlus offers some great cases for its phones and this flip cover is no exception. Crafted from durable and easy-to-maintain PU leather, this case is hard-wearing and animal-friendly. An inner core of TPU holds your phone snugly, and protects it against damage, while the outer layer of PU leather wraps around the phone to complete the protection. That’s not all; flipping the cover over the front screen automatically puts the screen to sleep, ensuring your OnePlus 5T won’t accidentally wake while in transit, saving power for when you actually need it. The inside of the case also features a card slot, perfect for a payment card, or travel tickets. Sleek and executive-looking, this flip cover won’t look out of place anywhere. Buy one now from: OnePlus

Avidet Shock Absorbing Hard Cover ($8) If you want something a little more hard-wearing, then this case from Avidet might be what you’re looking for. It’s made of tough polycarbonate (PC), making it rigid, and easily able to take the stresses of scratches and dings that would otherwise impact your phone. PC is also a light material, so you won’t be adding much bulk to your slim OnePlus 5T by putting this case on it. The pattern on the back of the case helps to aid grip, so you shouldn’t have any issue keeping a hold of your phone at all times. Buy one now from: Amazon

TopAce Flexible Shock Case ($9) One of the softer options in protective cases, this case from TopAce is made of our old friend, TPU. Thanks to the flexible material and the inner spiderweb pattern that transfers energy away from the device, this case should be great at absorbing impact. The leather-like pattern on the back also helps you to maintain your grip on the phone, while also adding a unique style to your device. It’s thin and light, and the raised edges around the camera and screen help to keep those vulnerable areas away from surfaces, and away from dirt and grit that might damage them. A great protective option. Buy one now from: Amazon