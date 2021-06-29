The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is a budget phone that comes with some decidedly non-budget features. Its 4,500mAh battery promises two days of medium use without needing a recharge, while its software is as smooth as anything you’d find on a Google Pixel, Samsung, or iPhone. At the same time, the device also looks attractively stylish, while its 6.43-inch AMOLED display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a full HD resolution.

However, as nice as the Nord CE 5G looks, you’ll probably need a reliable case if you want to protect its aesthetics for the duration of your time together. Accordingly, we’ve put together a list of the best OnePlus Nord CE 5G cases you can buy right now. Whether you’re looking for something discreet or something a little more eye-catching, it should have something that suits your tastes.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Bumper Case Black

You have a OnePlus smartphone, so why not get yourself a OnePlus case to go with it? Not only is this an official cover for the Nord CE 5G, but it’s also one of the best. It’s built from a mixture of TPU and polybutylene adipate terephthalate (PBAT), a 100% biodegradable polymer that won’t damage the environment after its use. Together, these two materials provide a high level of protection, with the bumper edges guarding against falls and other impacts. The case also sports a grainy matte surface that will help you grip it in all weather situations, so the chances of a fall are already pretty slim to begin with. As a bonus, the cover is fairly lightweight and slim, so it’s easy to use and stow away.

Olixar Flexishield Case

Even if you squint very, very hard at the image above, you’ll struggle to discern any clear sign of a case. That’s because the Olixar Flexishield Case is made from an ultra-thin, durable gel material, which fits extremely snugly onto the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and makes it difficult for passersby to notice you have a cover on your phone. Despite being semi-invisible, the case offers the kind of protection you’d get from silicone, meaning that most falls and scrapes do little to blemish it or your phone. It also incorporates raised bezels that protect the device’s screen and its rear camera lenses, while the textured, non-slip coating reduces the probability you’ll accidentally drop it. All of the necessary ports and cutouts are included, while wireless charging is fully supported. Needless to say, with a cover so svelte and discreet, you’ll never struggle to fit your OnePlus into your pocket or bag.

LoveCases Ditsy Floral Gel Case

If you’ve had your fill of generic covers that don’t do an awful lot, why not take a look at LoveCases Ditsy Floral Gel Case? This particular model has a floral motif — though you can find other designs, including a stars-and-moon getup and a more cutesy variant with pink dinosaurs. Regardless of your specific pick, you get a colorful protective cover that not only stands out from the crowd but also preserves your OnePlus Nord CE 5G from damage. It’s a gel-based silicone case that’s highly flexible, slim, and light, so it’s easy to put on, remove, and mess around with. While it certainly isn’t a heavy-duty cover, it will still keep your phone in one piece, with the raised bezels and cushioned edges help to soften impact and prevent scratches. It’s fully compatible with wireless charging and comes with all the holes and buttons in the right places.

Osophter for Oneplus Nord CE 5G Case

While this OnePlus Nord CE 5G case from Osophter looks as slim and as lightweight as many of the others on this list, it offers just a little bit of extra protection. It combines flexible (yet shatterproof) TPU with a harder PC material on its rear, making it highly suited to withstanding falls and other kinds of punishment. It’s helped in this regard by shock-absorbing bumpers, as well as raised edges around the display and rear lenses. The TPU material used around the sides and edges offers a considerable amount of tactility, meaning it’s easy to grip and hard to drop. If that wasn’t enough, the case also comes with two screen protectors, although it’s worth remembering that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with its own. It’s available in two colors: Clear and smoke gray.

Misd TPU Protective Back Cover

Here’s a TPU case for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G that provides a serious amount of protection for the price. While soft and thin, the TPU material is impact-resistant as well as resistant to scratches and scuffs, so it should do a very good job of protecting your phone from most potential damage. On top of this, it looks attractively minimalistic, with the matte black covering complementing the Nord CE 5G’s sleekness. The material is also easy to grip, so there will be little chance of dropping the case. It comes with all the necessary cutouts and is fully compatible with wireless charging.

