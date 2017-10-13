Stay Pixel-perfect: Seven of the best Pixel 2 cases and covers

If you’re looking for a smartphone that represents the very best Android experience, you rarely need to look further than Google’s own Pixel phones. The Pixel 2 range comes complete with the latest improvements to the Android experience, including Android 8.0 Oreo, Daydream VR, and the powerful Snapdragon 835 processor. It’s not a bad looker either — the glass strip from the original Pixel phones has returned, and the rest of the phone is clad in an attractive unibody metal shell.

Of course you want to protect those good looks. A smartphone’s lifespan is anywhere above two years, and it’s best to keep your phone looking as good as the day you bought it with a protective case that will keep it safe from dirt and scratches, and insulate it from sudden shocks like drops and bumps. But choosing a case can be a complicated affair — do you want a slim, sleek gel case or an executive-style leather wallet? Ultra-protection against drops, or something with a little more style? The right pick can be hard to find — and that’s why we’ve put together a list of the best Pixel 2 cases that you can buy to keep your phone protected.

LK Ultra Slim Gel Case — Clear ($9) We always like to kick off these round-ups with some of the slimmer and less restrictive case options. This clear, TPU gel case from LK ticks all the right boxes if you’re looking for a case, but don’t want to compromise the unique look of the Pixel 2. The flexible TPU easily snaps around your phone, resists stains, and is so slim that you’ll probably forget it’s there. A raised edge along the outside of the front of the case protects your phone’s display when placed face down, and specially formed button covers match the placement of the buttons on your device, giving extra protection against dirt to those vulnerable areas. While it won’t offer as much protection as some of the other cases on this list for more serious drops and knocks, it will certainly resist scratches and give some protection to the device inside. A good choice if you want a case that doesn’t obscure your view of your phone. Buy one now from: Amazon

Olixar ExoShield Tough Case — Clear ($11) Another clear option that doesn’t obscure your phone from view, Olixar‘s ExoShield for the Pixel 2 is perhaps the next step up in protection from a standard clear case. Using elements of stiff polycarbonate, as well as TPU, means that the ExoShield has the flexibility to lend additional grip and impact-absorption to your phone, and to resist damage that other TPU cases might lack the structure to resist. In particular, Olixar has reinforced the corners of the case — since the corners are the areas most likely to take the brunt of any fall. It’s also a slim-fitting case, adding barely any bulk to your phone — though the slight increase in size on the corners may mean it’s not for everyone. However, it’s good all-round protection (including a raised edge around the front, again protecting the screen), and is a great choice for anyone who wants protection, but doesn’t want a bulky case. Buy one now from: Mobile Fun

Ringke Bevel Case ($7) There’s nothing technically extraordinary about Ringke’s Bevel case. As a TPU case it covers everything that you’d expect from Ringke — good protection from scratches against the exterior of the case, and some protection against impacts and drops from the soft TPU material. A raised edge around the screen and camera cut-out keep those areas from touching surfaces and getting scratched, and it comes with all the cut-outs for ports and button covers that you’d expect. But this case really caught our eye because of the stunning looking bevel pattern that takes it to another level beyond the usual gel case. It’s a slim, translucent offering that adds another layer of style to your already stunning phone. It’s also available in Smoke Black and Clear if the Rose Gold doesn’t tickle your fancy. Buy one now from: Amazon

Spigen Neo Hybrid Herringbone Case ($16) Spigen is one of the finest names in device protection, and it’s a measure of a device’s success whether or not the veteran case creators are putting out their full range for it. The Neo Hybrid is always one of the standout designs. We’ve seen the winning combination of TPU and polycarbonate earlier on this list, and the Neo Hybrid doesn’t disappoint in terms of toughness. Drop protection and resistance to outside scratches is heightened with Spigen’s shock-absorbent TPU and hard outer polycarbonate shell. Spigen cases feel and look good, and the Neo Hybrid is no different in this regard, with a herringbone look that brings a whole new style to your Pixel 2, and a weighty feel that screams of a high-quality construction. Buy one now from: Amazon Spigen

Tauri PU Leather Wallet Case ($10) If you’re looking for something a little more executive and sleek, then this leather-style wallet case from Tauri might be your thing. Made of a synthetic PU leather that’s durable and easy to keep clean, this case is designed to wrap around the front of your device when not in use, protecting your screen from scratches and damage while in your bag or pocket. It also folds into a handy kickstand, perfect for hands-free media viewing, video calls, or just setting up at the side of your bed like an alarm clock. Built-in card pockets mean that you can consolidate your credit cards and cash into the case, or use it to keep loyalty cards in when you pay with Android Pay, giving you the option of leaving your wallet at home. Buy one now from: Amazon

Speck Presidio Grip + Glitter ($45) The perfect case for anyone who wants to make a statement with their choice of accessories, the Speck Presidio Grip + Glitter is a gorgeous case that offers fantastic protection. Speck’s drop protection pedigree is well known, and Speck claims that the two-layer construction will keep your Pixel 2 safe against drops up to 10 feet — though we don’t recommend you testing that claim. It’s also a looker, if you like the style. The shimmering crystal finish isn’t all style with no substance either, as the pattern on the back aids grip on your phone, making sure you can keep hold of your phone while still looking good. It’s slim in design, and a fantastic choice to keep your phone looking great and well protected — even if it is on the pricey side. Still, Speck’s a name worth paying for. Buy one now from: Speck