The best Google Pixel 4 screen protectors

The Google Pixel 4 is one of the best Android phones out right now, with an excellent camera, clever software, and very fast performance. It also has a wonderfully gorgeous touchscreen, which delivers sharp visuals and looks great despite the slightly outdated forehead bezel. However, even if you’ve purchased a Pixel 4 case, you may want to protect the phone’s display with a screen protector. To help you out, we’ve collected the five best Pixel 4 screen protectors out at the moment.

Regardless of your budget, this list will have the right Pixel 4 screen protector for you. From the value-for-money to the super hard, we have all your bases covered.

Omoton Screen Protector

One of the best options for those looking for a quality Pixel 4 screen protector at a budget, the Omoton Screen Protector comes in a handy pack of four. Made of 9H hardness tempered glass (the highest level of hardness), it will protect your Pixel 4’s screen from all manner of scratches and knocks. Meanwhile, its material also has anti-fingerprint properties, which will protect it from unsightly smudges. Better yet, the protector is easy to fit over your Pixel 4’s screen, coming with bubble-free adhesive and a guide frame.

Zagg InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector

If you simply want the most durable Pixel 4 screen protector, then Zagg’s InvisibleShield Glass Elite Screen Protector is most likely the choice for you, assuming you don’t mind spending more than usual. It comes with reinforced edges to prevent chipping, and it uses what Zagg refers to as “Ion Exchange technology,” which essentially increases the protector’s strength by compressing its surface. Lastly, its surface has been treated with oleophobic coatings, which means that it prevents fingerprint stains from spoiling its otherwise sleek appearance.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector

Made from scratch-proof, military-grade, and yellow-resistant material, the ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Screen Protector is one of the best Pixel 4 screen protectors when it comes to protection. Not only is it tough, but it’s capable of repairing minor scratches, thanks to its self-healing technology. It also repels smudges and oil. On top of this, it’s very thin and flexible, meaning that it fits the Pixel 4 very well and is easy to apply.

LK Screen Protector

Another Pixel 4 screen protector to come in a multipack (this time of three), the LK Screen Protector offers value for money and excellent protection. Its tempered glass comes in at 9H on the hardness scale, which is the highest rating, capable of protecting the vast majority of falls and scratches. In addition, it is HD clear and very responsive to your touch, meaning that it will preserve the normal experience of using your Pixel 4. It’s also case-design friendly and simple to install, making a great choice all around.

Skinomi Matte Full Body Protector

In contrast to other Pixel 4 screen protectors on this list, the Skinomi Matte Full Body Protector includes not only a screen protector that covers much of the Pixel 4’s top bezel, but also cover for the back of the phone, should you need or want it. Either way, the main screen protector is made with a matte, military-grade polymer material that will do a good job of protecting your Pixel 4’s screen against cracks and scratches. This material is also designed to reduce glare in brighter environments, while the lifetime warranty from the manufacturer should give you the peace of mind that it won’t be breaking on you anytime soon.

