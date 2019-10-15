It’s always a smart move to protect your phone from potential damage with a case. Google’s Pixel 4 features a new design, but it’s still glass front and back with a curved metal frame that will scuff easily, so an extra layer to take the sting out of any knocks or drops is sensible. There are lots of options to choose from, whether you want something that won’t cramp your new phone’s style, something plain, or something a bit more stylish. Here are the best Pixel 4 cases you can buy.

Google Pixel 4 Case

Our favorite case for the Pixel 3 was Google’s own soft knit fabric case, and there’s a similar set of cases for the Pixel 4. These striking cases are always warm, easy to grip, and comfortable to hold. The outer layer is hard-wearing nylon fabric, which sits on top of virtually indestructible polycarbonate. There’s also a soft microfiber lining on the inside to cushion your Pixel 4. The colorful button cover echoes the design notes on the phone, while the volume controls blend in. Naturally, the cutouts are exact and wireless charging works just fine with the case on, as does Active Edge, which allows you to squeeze the sides of your phone to launch Google Assistant.

Incipio DualPro Case

This tough, dual-layer case from Incipio combines scratch-resistant polycarbonate on the outside with a shock-absorbing inner core that’s capable of safeguarding your Pixel 4 from falls of up 10 feet. There’s also a raised bezel around the screen to keep it from touching down. The openings for the camera and ports are accurate, there are well-defined button covers, and wireless charging will work just fine with the case on. You can pick it up in black, or you can opt for a clear version if you want to show off Google’s design within.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet Case

If you want to travel light and leave the wallet at home, then this leather wallet case for the Pixel 4 may suit you perfectly. Made from European full-grain cowhide nubuck leather it has a luxurious feel that will age with style. You’ll find a shell holds the Pixel 4 in place and it’s covered from every angle. There’s a magnetic closure to keep the cover securely shut; open it up and you’ll find three pockets for cards and a larger compartment for cash. This case comes in brown, black, gold, navy, or plum.

Totallee Thin Case

If you want minimal coverage that doesn’t hide Google’s design away, then Totallee’s clear, thin case could be for you. It won’t provide rugged drop protection, but it should ward off scratches and prevent damage from minor bumps. It’s so thin you’ll barely notice it at all and there are no superfluous logos or details. If you prefer there’s also a black version or a frosted clear matte finish, instead of the glossier transparent case.

Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

This attractive case combines a flexible TPU shell on the inside with a polycarbonate bumper on top to give decent protection against falls and bumps. There’s a lip to protect the screen, accurate openings for ports and camera, and decent button covers for power and volume. It’s a fairly slim case and the bumper is smooth, but there’s a textured pattern on the back. It doesn’t interfere with wireless charging.

