The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases and covers

The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is here, and while it may initially seem little has changed from the Galaxy S10, Samsung has snuck in a number of major changes. Most notably, these phones are huge, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra rocking a massive 6.9-inch display. While that may also mean the Galaxy S20 Plus is no longer the largest S-series flagship in town, it’s certainly not a small phone, with a huge 6.7-inch display.

A phone that large can get a lot done, but it’s also at risk from bumps, drops, and scratches. More phone means there’s more to break, and it’s a hefty investment to boot. Make sure it’s guarded against outside hazards with a good protective case. Whether you’re looking for something slim and clear, a wallet-like folio, or a tough and rugged case, here are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases to keep your expensive phone safe.

Rhinoshield CrashGuard Bumper

The Galaxy S20 Plus comes in a gorgeous lineup of colors from Cloud Blue to Aura Red. There’s no beating the naked and natural look of the phone versus a traditional clear case, so why not leave it open? Rhinoshield’s CrashGuard is a bumper-style case that surrounds all sides of your S20 Plus and leaves the back wide open. Now, don’t worry — the bumper is thick enough and protrudes out so that even when dropped from 11 feet, Rhinoshield claims it’ll keep your phone safe and secure. The military-grade drop protection can be attributed to the honeycomb interior, which helps with shock dispersion. If you’re looking for something minimal, classy, and unique, look no further than the Rhinoshield CrashGuard.

Pitaka Air Case

Thin cases have grown in popularity over the years, along with the ever-growing size of smartphones. For one of the thinnest cases on the market (if not the thinnest), consider the Pitaka Air. With a weight of only 0.38 ounces and at 0.02 inches thin, the Air case enhances the grip of your Galaxy S20 Plus without adding any bulk. That’s not to say that it’s built cheaply, though. The case is made with 600D aramid fiber — the same material found in airplanes and racecars. Like carbon fiber, the aramid is textured and silky-smooth, so it lays in your hand comfortably. While the Air case will keep your device free of scratches and minor dings, it’s not going to be as reliable against waist-high drops.

Spigen Thin Fit

Thin cases are great for those who don’t want to add bulk onto their phones, and they don’t get much better than Spigen’s Thin Fit case. The Thin Fit is made from polycarbonate, which allows it to be light, thin, and very strong. It’s been finished with a soft-touch treatment so it doesn’t just feel like hard plastic, and the slightly raised bezels mean your display and camera lenses don’t end up resting on potentially harmful services. Is it perfect? Unfortunately not. While Spigen’s tech helps, the hard nature of the case means it doesn’t deal with drops as well as bigger cases. In addition, the protection doesn’t extend all the way around the case, leaving the areas near the buttons uncovered. Still, this is a good everyday case for when extreme protection may not be needed.

UAG Monarch Series

UAG’s Monarch series is one of the most protective cases around, using an astounding five layers of protection to keep your phone safe. The combination of polycarbonate, impact-resistant rubber, metal screws, and hard plastic armor means this case is extremely rugged. It stands up to military drop-test standard MIL-STD 810G 516.6 twice over and has been tested for drops up to 4 feet high. Despite all of that protection, it’s not a thick case either, and while the design may not be to everyone’s tastes, there’s no doubt it stands out. All that protection comes at a high price though.

Moment Thin Photography Case

The Galaxy S20 Plus has one of Samsung’s best cameras, so why not celebrate that with a case that boosts its photography skills? Moment is well known for its range of lenses that clip onto its cases, allowing for fisheye effects, additional telephoto zoom, macro, and more. This is Moment’s thin case, but it still comes with the ability to attach Moment’s lenses, and although it’s thin, it’s still drop-tested up to 6 feet. It’s made from fully compostable bio-plastic TPU, so it’s more environmentally friendly as well. While it lacks the lanyard attachment of the thicker Moment case, this is still an excellent choice.

ESR Essential Zero Clear

The Galaxy S20 Plus is a big beauty, and we don’t blame you for not wanting to hide it. However, there are still protective case options for you out there. The Essential Zero from ESR is a completely clear and incredibly thin case, and though it’s not going to protect particularly well against drops and bumps, it’s still better than nothing and provides protection from dirt, scratches, and dust. The soft TPU material is easy to grip, and the slightly raised edges protect your camera lenses and screen from dirty surfaces. While it’s not the case for the clumsy or the drop-anxious, it’s still a good everyday choice that doesn’t cramp Samsung’s style.

Zizo Grip Series

You’re probably going to find it hard to tear yourself away from the huge screen on your S20 Plus, but now you can ensure the tearing away isn’t caused by a slip. Zizo’s Grip Series does exactly what it says on the tin, and the hand-strap on the back of the case makes it a lot harder for your phone to slip from your grasp. The strap folds back into the case when not required, but it’s also firm enough to prop your phone up as a kickstand. It’s tough and hard-wearing, and should keep your phone guarded against a number of potential hazards. A great choice for the seriously drop-phobic.

Olixar NovaShield

If you don’t want to compromise on protection, but do hate hiding that style away, then the NovaShield’s balance between strength and beauty is worth a look. The flexible TPU frame running around the case’s edge provides good protection against bumps and drops, while the clear polycarbonate back guards against scratches and allows your phone’s style to shine through. There’s air-cushioning built into the corners of the cases to further guard against damage from drops, and it’s completely wireless charging compatible. While it’s a little boring for anyone looking to make a statement, Olixar has provided a good solid case here.

Snakehive Vintage Leather Wallet

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a style all its own, but you can always add more — and Snakehive’s vintage leather wallet case is an excellent way to add some serious class. It’s made from full-grain European leather with a softer inner lining to protect your phone, and a plastic holder to keep it in place. There’s room for three credit cards or travel cards in the front cover, and your phone’s display is completely covered when not in use, with a magnetic clasp to hold it shut. Since this is real leather, each case has its own unique finish and will develop a patina as it ages. This case is available in a variety of colors too.

Ringke Fusion X

It’s got a style that’s sure to divide opinion, but Ringke has firmly established itself with a strong reputation for solid protection. The Fusion X is made from a combination of a TPU bumper and a clear polycarbonate back. This mix of materials provides good protection from drops and scratches, while still allowing you to show off your phone. The soft TPU around the edges is easy to grip, but there’s also an attachment for a lanyard. Raised edges protect your phone from resting on dirty surfaces, and the unique design is sure to make your phone stand out. However, it’s not the most style-conscious of cases, and those looking for something pretty may want to look elsewhere.

Mous Limitless 3.0

Mous is that crazy company that likes to drop iPhones from space, simply to prove how tough its cases are — and they are tough. Mous proudly proclaims its cases are the best in class for impact protection, and based on its videos, that seems to be absolutely true. It uses Airoshock technology to dampen shocks from drops and falls, but it’s also made from a variety of great feeling materials, so the case looks as good as it performs. The Limitless 3.0 is slim but easy to grip and connects to Mous’ special add-on accessory range. It’s available in walnut, bamboo, black leather, and aramid fiber. However, it’s certainly not cheap.

VRS Design Damda Glide Pro

It’s built like a tank, and in this color, it looks a little like one too. VRS Design’s Damda Glide Pro is a tough, rugged case that’s just as protective as it looks. A tough hard shell is laid over an absorbent soft inner core to guard against a variety of threats, from steep drops to scratches from keys in your pocket. There’s a compartment on the back that gives you somewhere to store a couple of credit cards or spare cash, and despite that, it’s still quite thin and lightweight. Clicky button covers feel good, and, while the price is a bit on the higher side, it’s hard to argue it doesn’t offer a lot for your money.

Ghostek Atomic Slim 3

When you’re looking for pure protection, Ghostek is one of those companies that can really provide the goods. The Atomic Slim 3 case is made using advanced military-grade designs, and features an absorbent TPU inner core, R7x shock-absorbing tech, and an aluminum alloy armor metal frame Ghostek has dubbed “Atomic No. 13”. It’s an impressive spec sheet, and it seems to deliver, with Ghostek boasting of drop-protection up to 12 feet (3.6 meters). The sides are anti-slip, and raised edges mean your phone won’t rest directly onto surfaces. It’s on the expensive side, but it costs an awful lot less than a new phone.

Official Samsung LED View

Who better to provide your protection than Samsung itself? The LED View’s headline feature is undoubtedly the dot matrix on the front cover that displays the time and a variety of other information, but it’s also pretty protective, with a hard plastic back cover that protects against scratches and a front cover that keeps your display guarded. There’s an automatic sleep/wake function built into the cover, saving your battery, and a premium coating enhances your grip. On the minus side, it’s very expensive for what it is, but even with that in mind, the LED View case is a Samsung classic for a reason, and it’s a great piece of equipment — if you’re happy to pay up for it.

