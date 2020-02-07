Near the beginning of every new year Samsung sets out its smartphone stall with an Unpacked event that shows off the latest releases in the Galaxy S range. In 2020, we believe Samsung is setting the scene with three tempting smartphones — the Samsung Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Each one is positively bursting with features and wrapped in a refined package, but what sets these phones apart? Join us as we dig into the spec sheets and explain precisely how the regular S20 differs from the S20 Plus to help you to decide which one is right for you. This comparison is based on the many rumors and leaks we’ve seen leading up to the event, combined with a little guesswork, but we will update as soon as the full details are revealed.

Rumored specs

Galaxy S20 Galaxy S20 Plus Size 152 x 68 x 7.9 mm (5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches) 162 x 74 x 7.8 mm (6.4 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches) Weight 164 grams (5.8 ounces) 188 grams (6.6 ounces) Screen size 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Screen resolution 3,200 x 1,440 pixels 3,200 x 1,440 pixels Operating system Android 10 Android 10 Storage 128GB 128GB MicroSD card slot No No Tap-to-pay services Samsung Pay, Google Pay Samsung Pay, Google Pay Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB 12GB Camera 12-megapixel, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide rear, 10MP front 12-megapixel, 64MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide rear, 10MP front Video TBA TBA Bluetooth version 5.0 5.0 Ports USB-C USB-C Fingerprint sensor Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Water resistance IP68 IP68 Battery 4,000mAh Fast charging (25W) Qi wireless charging 4,500mAh Fast charging (25W) Qi wireless charging App marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Network support TBA TBA Colors TBA TBA Price TBA TBA Buy from Samsung Samsung Review score Hands-on Hands-on

Design, display, and durability

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is obviously smaller and lighter than the Galaxy S20 Plus, but otherwise the two share the same design with a glass back and a rounded rectangular camera module at the top left. The screen size is probably the most notable difference between the two, with the S20 sporting a 6.2-inch display and the S20 Plus adding a half-inch on the diagonal. We expect them to have the same resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels, which means that the S20 will be sharper, strictly speaking, but you may prefer the extra screen real estate offered by the S20 Plus. Both are expected to have a higher refresh rate than previous Samsung phones at 120Hz, which should make scrolling silky smooth and ensure gamers don’t have to contend with screen tearing or lag. They will also both have a hole-punch front-facing camera at the top center of the screen. In terms of durability, we’d be surprised if they didn’t have an IP68 rating, like all of Samsung’s previous flagships, which means they can survive immersion in water. This category is really down to the size you prefer, so we’re calling it a tie.

Winner: Tie

Performance, battery life, and charging

If the rumors are true, both the S20 and S20 Plus will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. They may pack the Samsung Exynos 990 chipset in some markets. That’s more than enough raw power to handle the latest games and apps. It looks as though the S20 Plus will have an extra 500mAh in the tank. Even with a bigger screen, based on past models, we expect the S20 Plus to outlast its smaller sibling in terms of stamina. Both will likely support fast-wired charging with a 25W charger in the box and we expect support for fast wireless charging, too. We’re giving the S20 Plus a narrow win here based on the presumption it will have better battery life.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Cameras

On paper it looks as though the new Galaxy S20 and the S20 Plus will have very similar cameras. The headline appears to be the new 64-megapixel telephoto lens, which joins a regular 12-megapixel lens and an ultrawide 12-megapixel lens. We assume it will enable a much more powerful zoom than previous Samsung phones had. Both models also have the same 10-megapixel front-facing camera. One difference that has been rumored is that only the S20 Plus will have a time-of-flight sensor alongside the triple-lens main camera and that could enable much more accurate depth sensing, or perhaps some cool new augmented reality applications. It’s another tentative win for the larger phone.

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Software and updates

It’s safe to assume that the S20 and S20 Plus will both be running Android 10 and we assume they will have Samsung’s new One UI 2.0 over the top, which is supposed to be simpler and easier to use one-handed. The updates for these phones will likely be on the same schedule so there is no separating them here.

Winner: Tie

Price and availability

When the S10 and S10 Plus were released they started from $900 and $1,000 respectively. We expect the S20 and S20 Plus to cost a bit more than that, especially if they have 5G support. There is little doubt they will be made widely available and support all the major carrier networks.

Overall winner: Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

As the name implies, the Plus has just a little bit more to offer. If the rumors are true, there really isn’t much to separate these two beyond the extra screen size, the bigger battery, and that extra sensor in the camera. The experience is likely to be pretty similar whichever you choose, so pick the size that suits you best. We will update this article with the official specs just as soon as they are revealed and you can watch Samsung’s Unpacked along with us to find out how the new phones measure up.

