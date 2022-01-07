The best Samsung Galaxy S21 FE screen protectors

The hotly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, revealed at CES 2022 and available shortly, is designed as a fun, somewhat budget-friendly, high-end phone. Starting at a price tag that’s $100 less than the company’s flagship handset — the Fan Edition (FE) costs $700. It has the same processor as the more expensive model but features a larger screen, triple-lens camera, extensive 5G support, and a massive 4,500mAh battery. The 6.4-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response, and an optical fingerprint scanner.

The screen is a point of concern. It’s on the large side, and even if you wrap a case around the phone, you’ll want to protect your handset with a protective cover over the glass. The phone is new, but there are plenty of screen covers available from some of the industry’s top manufacturers. We’ve put together a few to get you started.

Otterbox Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Otterbox’s anti-shatter, super-thin Galaxy S21 FE 5G screen protector is cut from fortified tempered glass and features rounded edges that shield your phone from nicks, splinters, and scratches. Its contoured design offers edge-to-edge protection to maintain your screen’s pristine clarity. Alpha Glass is easy to install, easy to clean, retains touchscreen sensitivity, and leaves no residue when removed.

LϟK Screen Protector and Camera Lens Protector

With L K’s screen protector kit, you get a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors and a three-pack of camera lens protectors for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The HD transparent screen promotes full visibility, while the surface of the screen cover is treated with a plasma oleophobic coating. Its natural feel surface repels fingerprints, making the screen easy to clean. Extra space around the edges makes the cover case-friendly. It has a 9H hardness rating for scratch-resistant shatter protection that shields your screen from drops and dings. The package includes an installation kit and video guide.

Ferilinso Screen Protector with Camera Lens Protector

This is a full-service three-pack offering superlative protection for your Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G screen, featuring both tempered glass screen protectors and a two-pack of camera lens protectors. The 9H tempered glass screen cover fits your phone screen precisely and is scratch- and blowout-resistant. It’s touch-sensitive and offers a natural feel that ensures fast response. The glass camera screen protector protects the camera lens from drops and scratches while offering 99.99% light transmittance. The upgrade Night Flash Circle and increased electrostatic absorption features promise not to interfere with the flash when shooting at night. It includes an easy installation kit and video.

AACL Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Invisible and ultra-thin, the AACL Screen Protector comes as a three-pack of genuine glass that’s only 0.26mm thick. The cover has a nice, natural look while protecting your phone’s glass. A special glue on the screen protector enables fingerprint recognition and unlock features, but it does not cover the entire screen, to ensure case compatibility. The easy, bubble-free installation kit helps with removing dust and other obstructions before application. It comes with three screen protectors, a frame, two wipes, two cleaning cloths, two dust removers, plus the installation guide and tool.

$11 FROM Amazon

Omoton Screen Protector & Camera Lens Protector

Omoton features a three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors and a two-pack of camera lens protectors designed for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The black camera lens protector features 99.99% transparency and no reflective glare while using the flash. At only 0.3mm thick, the cover mimics the original screen response sensitivity, while maintaining a balance between speed and glass strength. All necessary tools, plus a bubble-free adhesive, make the cover easy to apply and leave no residue after removal. There’s plenty of space around the edges so as not to crowd out your phone case.

Caseology Snap Fit 2P Glass Screen Protector

Caseology provides a two-pack of clear, tempered glass screen covers that have a natural feel and an oleophobic coating to prevent smudges, while offering premium protection from scratches and impact. The Snap Fit tray lets you easily line up your screen for application. The kit ships with two glass screen protectors, a Snap Fit alignment tray, a microfiber cloth, dust removal stickers, and a squeegee.

