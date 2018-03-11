Check out our favorite Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus accessories

If you’re like us, your smartphone is probably one of your most prized, and most used, pieces of tech. While you’ll definitely want to get a case and maybe a screen protector for your new Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9 Plus , you may want to check out some cool alternative accessories as well. We’ve rounded up some of the best Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus accessories, from earbuds to Samsung’s new Dex Pad , to show you the possibilities.

Gear VR Headset and Controller ($100) If you’re not interested in investing a small fortune in the Oculus Rift, Samsung’s Gear VR headset is a good place to try out a light virtual reality experience. While we’ve not seen a 2018 update for the Gear VR just yet, last year’s model will work just fine with the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Although you can use your eyes to navigate, the included controller tends to make things a lot easier. Right now there are well over 600 different apps, games, and experiences to immerse you into an all-new VR world. Buy one now from: Amazon Samsung

Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible ($90) While the Samsung Wireless Charger is definitely one of the more expensive wireless charging pads on the market, it’s a good bet because it’s optimized to charge your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus quickly. The faux leather pad comes in several colors and is a nice alternative to the cookie cutter chargers you typically see. In addition to the traditional charging pad design, the Samsung Wireless Charger can also be positioned at a 65-degree angle, making it easy to use your phone while it’s on the pad. If Samsung’s wireless charging pad isn’t your cup of tea, check out one of the other great wireless chargers that provide many of the same features. Buy one now from: Amazon Samsung

Belkin Pocket Power 15K Power Bank ($50) While there are plenty of battery packs to choose from for your Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus, we chose Belkin’s Pocket Power 15K Power Bank for its quick-charging capabilities, hefty 15,000mAh battery, and small form factor. At $50, it’s definitely not the cheapest option available, but Belkin’s quality and excellent warranty make it a great option. Amazon Belkin

Belkin USB-C Car Charger + Cable ($45) We also went with Belkin for all your Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus car-charging needs. At $45, the Belkin USB-C Car Charger is pricey, however it offers up to 27W of charging power, ensuring you can use it for both your new Galaxy S9 as well as tablets and computers that charge via USB-C. A USB-C to USB-C cable is also included with Belkin’s car charger, which is a nice touch. Buy one now from: Belkin

Samsung Gear 360 ($170) Les Shu/Digital Trends If you want to collect 360 degree photo or video for Facebook or other social media, the Gear 360 is an inexpensive option to get your foot in the door. With the Gear 360, it’s easy to capture 4K 360-degree videos and photos with your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus. While the Gear 360 does all the heavy lifting in terms of photos, it connects to an app on your phone, allowing you to review your content and upload it to whatever platform you fancy. There’s even a live-stream option if you want to share those special moments as they happen. The Gear 360’s tiny size makes it easy to stash in your pocket or bag for everyday use. And fear not, the MicroSD card slot accepts cards up to 256GB in size, making it easy to capture plenty of footage. Buy one now from: Samsung

Samsung Dex Pad ($99) Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends While we definitely liked the Dex Station, first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S8, the smartphone manufacturer managed to improve on a few niggling features to introduce this year’s Dex Pad. The Dex Station allows you to use your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus as a makeshift computer when attached to an external monitor. Unlike its predecessor, the Dex Pad lets you access the headphone jack and you can even use your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus screen as a mouse or keyboard. Buy one now from: Amazon

Samsung Gear S3 ($294) Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends If you’re looking for an excellent smartwatch to pair with your Samsung Galaxy S9, why not give the Samsung Gear S3 a shot? The Gear 3 offers a stylish design with a clever rotating bezel making it simple to use on the go. Instead of Android Wear, you’ll find Samsung’s proprietary Tizen OS on board, which is fast and accessible, but lacking the same number of apps found on Android Wear or Watch OS. It also offers more than a day of battery life, is water resistant, and its standard-size 22mm bands are easy to switch out. Buy one now from: Amazon

Samsung EVO Plus 128 GB MicroSDXC Card ($50) It was a bit of a disappointment to see storage remain at 64GB on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. While many smartphones are offering 128GB or 256GB options, Samsung is stubbornly sticking with a single 64GB option. However, if you’re willing to give up your secondary SIM slot, you can easily add up to 400GB of external storage with a MicroSD card. Try Samsung’s Evo Plus MicroSD card if you want to add 128GB of storage to your new Galaxy S9 within seconds. While you can surely find cheaper MicroSD cards, Samsung’s Evo Plus line offers high performance for 4K video recording and is extremely reliable. Buy one now from: Amazon Samsung

Google Pixel Buds ($159) Sure the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus come with a pretty sweet pair of AKG tuned earbuds, but what if you’re looking for something wireless? Google’s Pixel Buds are an excellent option and provide great sound, good battery life, as well as most of the interactive features available when paired with the Pixel 2. While Samsung makes a similar wireless earbud, we definitely prefer Pixel Buds. Buy one now from: Google

Samsung USB-C to HDMI Adapter ($32) If you want to stream 4K videos from your Galaxy S9 or S9 Plus on your big TV with ease, you’ll need to invest in Samsung’s USB-C to HDMI adapter. At $32, we definitely feel it’s a little pricey, but it’s one of your best options for a seamless 4K experience. Simply stick the USB-C end into your phone and attach an HDMI cable into the other end to connect with your TV, projector, or monitor. While you may be tempted to use a wireless solution, this adapter is a great option to carry along for trips or just when you’re looking for an absolutely lag-free experience. Buy one now from: Amazon Mobile Fun

Anker Bluetooth Selfie Stick ($16) While Samsung absolutely blew us away with its best-in-class camera sensors on the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus, it won’t be able to make your arms longer for the perfect selfie or usie. If you’re looking to capture absolutely awesome shots with the front-facing camera, might we suggest Anker’s selfie stick? You can quickly connect the Anker Bluetooth Selfie Stick to your Galaxy S9 using, what else, Bluetooth. Unlike some selife sticks, Anker’s option is sturdy and extends to an impressive 32 inches in length. There’s a Micro USB charging cable included though you’ll rarely need it since the Anker Bluetooth Selfie Stick gets about 20 hours of use from a single charge. Buy one now from: Amazon