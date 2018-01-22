The best Sony Xperia XA2 cases to keep your smartphone looking ‘Xcellent’

Sony’s Xperia XA2 could well be one of 2018’s surprise midrange hits. While it has not brought the Xperia design revolution we were hoping for, it’s still a good looking piece of kit, with a bright and clear 5.2-inch screen, a Snapdragon 630, and an impressive camera suite on both the front and back of the device. The metal and polycarbonate body is tough, but it’s not invincible, and a case goes a long way toward ensuring that your phone makes it to the next upgrade and beyond. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best Sony Xperia XA2 cases that you can pick up to keep your smartphone looking pristine.

Roxfit Standing Book Case ($18) Roxfit is well known for being the place to go if you want some of the best Xperia cases on the market, and it has brought some of its best cases to the Xperia XA2. This standing book case is one of Roxfit's top designs, offering full protection in a super-slim package. The inner protective shell clips around your phone tightly, ensuring it doesn't fall out, while the front PU leather cover folds around the XA2's screen, protecting it when not in use. When you need your phone, the cover folds neatly out of the way, and can even be folded into a handy media-viewing horizontal stand. It looks great, giving your Xperia XA2 a fantastically sleek, executive look, and the full coverage means that your smartphone should be protected at all times.

Official Sony Style Cover Stand Case ($46) Why go anywhere but Sony itself when you have the option? Sony's range of official cases perfectly complement the contours and design of your Xperia XA2 — which makes sense, since Sony designed the phone in the first place. It's almost unfair. The soft leather-style polyurethane cover is durable and easy to maintain, and it'll stay looking great for a long time. The inner case clips close to your phone, and the hard PC keeps your phone's body safe. Much like the Roxfit case, this Sony case comes with a folding horizontal stand, but it also has a little magic up its sleeve. When folded over the phone's screen, this case automatically puts your phone to sleep, conserving battery when your phone isn't in use. Pull it back, and voilà — your phone wakes up again. A neat little touch that signifies Sony quality.

Yiakeng Slim Clear Case ($8) You might not want to obscure your Xperia XA2's good looks with a large and bulky case, and we think that's an entirely fair standpoint. A clear gel case is always a good option, offering decent protection for your smartphone, while still allowing the style that you picked to shine through the clear TPU material. The soft TPU isn't just clear though, it's also pretty shock-absorbent, and should protect your device from most bumps and from some drops. You won't be getting the best protection in the world — but your device will be a whole lot more protected than if it was naked, and thanks to the TPU, the grippy texture should help you to keep a good hold of your XA2 as well.

KuGi Anti-Scratch Case ($5) If you want something a little more stylish that helps to complement the style of your phone, then check out this anti-scratch case from KuGi. The case is made from TPU, giving it some protection against drops and bumps, and safeguarding against more direct hazards like scratches and scrapes. The soft material also provides a better texture for grip — further assisted by the addition of grip lines on the sides, and the unique leather-style back panel that provides extra texture for your fingers. The raised edges make sure that your screen and camera lens are elevated from surfaces, keeping them from potential scratch hazards, and button covers ensure that every part of your phone is protected, while still being easily accessible.