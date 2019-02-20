Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to protect your $1,000 phone

Mark Jansen
The Samsung Galaxy S10 range has been revealed, and each device comes with a beautiful new design, hole-punch Infinity-O displays, and the powerful new Snapdragon 855 processor inside. The Galaxy S10 Plus is packing a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, three rear-facing camera lens, and two selfie lenses.

It’s a beautiful, powerful beast — but it’s also a big investment, and with prices starting at $1,000, you’ll want to keep it safe. A protective case can keep your precious phone away from scratches and chips, as well as protecting it from drops that would otherwise seriously impact its beauty. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus cases to safeguard your expensive titan.

Incipio DualPro Protective Case ($30)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases incipio 2

Incipio claims the DualPro was the first dual-layer case, and with 10 years of history, it might be right. The DualPro is made from a scratch-resistant hard shell of polycarbonate plastic laid over a softer, shock-absorbing TPU core that wraps around your device and keeps it safe from sudden impacts. Incipio claims the DualPro is proof against drops from up to an amazing 10 feet, and offers military-grade protection. Stylistically, there’s not much to write home about, and if you want to stand out with your bold style, this probably isn’t the case for you. However, it comes in a variety of colors, including pink and a bolder red, and it offers pretty amazing drop protection. Definitely worth the price of admission.

Incipio

Official Samsung LED View Case ($54)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases official

Why not get your case from the same manufacturer as your phone? Samsung has always offered a great range of cases for its phones, and the Galaxy S10 Plus is no different. The Official Samsung LED View case provides all-around protection, thanks to its wallet case design that completely covers your device when not in use. Flip back the wallet cover and it switches your phone’s display on. Close it up, and your screen will lock automatically. There’s a slot for a credit card on the inside cover, and, best of all, the dot matrix retro design means you can see the time and your notifications, even when the cover is closed. It’s expensive, as official accessories tend to be, but it provides full protection and adds a useful feature for people on the move.

Mobile Fun

Scooch Wingman ($50)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases scooch

Cases aren’t just about protection; they’re about utility too. The Wingman’s unique selling point is found on the back side of the case — it’s a small flap that folds out to work as a horizontal or vertical stand, add a grippy handle, or even function as a car vent mount. If you’ve used a PopSocket before, it’s much the same, but built into your case. It’s not lacking in protection though — it’s made from shock-absorbing TPU, and it’s been tested on drops up to 6 feet, and uses EXO-D Impact technology to help protect your phone further. It’s on the expensive side, but if you love the utility factor, this is a great case.

Scooch Amazon

Velvet Caviar Nude Vintage Case ($30)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases velvet caviar

The S10 Plus is a beautiful phone, but if you want to imprint your device with a different style that matches your own, then Velvet Caviar’s cases are a great choice. This Nude Vintage case from Velvet Caviar has a simple design, and uses impact-absorbing TPU to provide good protection against bumps, drops, and scratches. A bumper protects the outer edges of your phone, and a raised edge protects the camera lenses and display from hazards. But it’s the patterns that set this case apart, and we really like the vintage flower designs on show here. It’s protected with a matte finish that Velvet Caviar claims is totally protected from cracks and color fades. If you want more protection you can definitely do better, and it’s expensive — but it’s a great stylish case.

Velvet Caviar

Olixar Mirror Wallet Case ($8)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases olixar

Wallet cases are great for adding stylish protection to a phone, and that’s exactly what this case from Olixar does. It’s made from hard-wearing and durable PU leather, and thanks to the wrap-around design, it’s capable of protecting all of your phone, whether it’s in a bag or in your pocket. The front cover folds back behind your phone during use, and can even be folded into a horizontal stand if you want to watch some videos or take a video call. Best of all, it comes with a handy mirror on the inside cover, making it perfect for anyone who needs to check their look while out and about. If you’re not someone who generally needs a mirror often, maybe skip this one — adding more breakables to a case is not usually the way to go — but this will be a great and inexpensive addition for anyone who carries a mirror regularly.

Mobile Fun

VRS Designs Damda Glide Shield ($22)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases vrs designs

Wallet cases don’t have to look like little books — instead, you can get a case like VRS Designs’ Damda Glide Shield, which provides space for two credit cards and doesn’t skimp on protection. It’s made from a polycarbonate hard shell that provides great protection from a variety of threats, while also being thin enough that it doesn’t add too much bulk. That space-saving is welcome too, as the card-carrying backpack does add a weird little bump to the bottom of the case. Still, it’s a handy little space with a semi-automatic opening mechanism and space for two credit cards — so you can leave your wallet at home if you’re just popping out. It’s not too expensive either.

Mobile Fun

Kerf Wood Case ($79+)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases kerf

Most cases are made from TPU and polycarbonate, so a case made from another material always catches our eye. Kerf makes cases from wood, and if you’re looking for a striking style for your S10 Plus, then one of these wood cases is a great choice. It slides onto your phone, and comes with a premium Ultra Suede lining for safe phone nestling. The cases come in a variety of different responsibly-sourced hardwoods, including African Mahogany, Purpleheart, Walnut, and more. Even the buttons are made from wood. Unfortunately, the shock-absorbing qualities of wood are unlikely to be as good as a TPU case, and it’s expensive, with even the cheapest options starting at $79, but you can’t deny real wood makes an extremely attractive case.

Kerf

Vena vArmor Holster Case ($40)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases vena

The Galaxy S10 Plus is a big investment, and no-one’s going to blame you if you want to keep it safe. If you’re looking for solid protection, look to Vena’s vArmor range. This holster case is made from hard polycarbonate paired with impact-absorbing TPU to provide protection against a variety of hazards. It meets military standards for drop protection, and comes with Cornerguard tech to increase that protection. This particular model also comes with a detachable holster and belt clip, so you can simply clip your phone onto your belt for much faster access. It’s on the expensive side, and has a style that not everyone will love, but the protective qualities are beyond doubt.

Vena

Ghostek Exec3 Wallet Case ($22)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases ghostek

Ghostek is well known for making waterproof protective cases, but it’s the Exec3 wallet case that’s caught our eye this time. It follows Ghostek’s usual dedication to extreme protection, using a combination of a shock-absorbing TPU frame with a hard, scratch-resistance PC backplate to provide great protection. That protection extends around the front too, with a front cover that includes a stretchable card pocket to fit up to three payment cards. That front cover doesn’t extend all the way up the screen though, so you’re leaving the top section unprotected, but that allows you to see the phone’s Always-On display, so it’s forgivable.

Mobile Fun

i-Blason Ares Tough Case ($33)

best samsung galaxy s10 plus cases i blason

We’ve covered a lot of cases with extra utility options, but this i-Blason case is all about protection. The Ares case promises military-grade protection, and uses a dual-layer design of TPU and PC to achieve this. Reinforced corners offer improved drop-resistance, and raised edges and bezels stop your screen and camera lenses from resting on potentially hazardous surfaces. There’s a front cover that clips onto the case, giving complete all-around protection, and it’s compatible with Qi wireless charging too. On the downside, though it’s sleeker than some cases, it still adds some additional height and width onto an already large device, so this might be one to avoid if your S10 Plus is already looking a little large, or if you simply want to preserve the sleek look.

Mobile Fun

