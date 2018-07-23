Digital Trends
Mobile

Here’s how to get the best from the BlackBerry Key2’s camera

Andy Boxall
By

You buy a BlackBerry phone for the keyboard, the security, or the battery life, right? Absolutely, but since the release of the KeyOne and the adoption of the Android operating system, the camera can be added to the list, too. The new BlackBerry Key2 takes it to the next level, and while it’s not going to challenge the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus or the Huawei P20 Pro, it’s definitely a capable performer ready to take some very shareable shots.

If the phone is in your hand, and you’re ready to go and take some photos, then it’s time to read our guide on how to find and use all the BlackBerry Key2’s best camera features.

The camera

The BlackBerry Key2 has a dual-lens rear camera to keep up with the current trend. Both sensors have 12-megapixels, but the primary lens has an f/1.8 aperture and a large 1.28nm pixel size, while the secondary lens has an f/2.6 aperture and a 1.0nm pixel size. Other camera features include a dual-tone LED flash, phase detection autofocus, and 4K video recording. Around the front is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It’s all used with the standard BlackBerry camera app.

5 features you have to try

The BlackBerry Key2’s camera isn’t complicated, so don’t expect it to take hours to learn, or weeks to try out the different features. However, there are a few you need to try, and we’re sure several will become ones you use regularly. Ready?

Portrait Mode

blackberry key2 camera guide depth effect
Andy Boxall/Digitaltrends.com

The dual-lens camera makes bokeh-style photos possible, where the background blurs around the main subject. BlackBerry hides the option to use the feature away, and it’s not immediately obvious where it is.

  • To the right of the camera shutter button in portrait orientation is a button that looks like a camera. Tap it and a menu appears, and the Portrait option is in the top right. Tap it to activate the feature.
  • Once it’s active, point the camera at a subject and when it’s in focus you’ll see a yellow notification saying Depth Effect appear. You can hit the shutter release now to take the photo. The camera will suggest moving further away from your subject if it can’t bring it into focus.

Zoom mode

blackberry key2 camera guide zoom
Andy Boxall/Digitaltrends.com

Portrait mode isn’t the only advantage a dual-lens camera brings to the Key2. It also adds a 2x zoom mode that doesn’t sacrifice quality like one would expect from a single-lens digital zoom. It’s easy to find and use.

  • Open the camera app and directly above the shutter release is a little circular button with a 1x inside it. Tap it and the camera jumps to 2x zoom, with that number appearing in the circle to confirm the change. Tap it again to return to 1x.
  • Don’t forget that you can also use the zoom feature from 1x to 2x by pinching the screen. This allows further tuning of the zoom to get the photo you want, such as a 1.5x zoom being preferred over the full 2x zoom. Careful though, as you can zoom in further than 2x, but the quality of your photo will steadily decrease.

Live filters

blackberry key2 camera guide filters
Andy Boxall/Digitaltrends.com

BlackBerry’s camera app has live photo filters to enhance your photos while you take them. Finding and using them is simple.

  • With the phone in portrait orientation, look for the magic wand logo to the far right of the shutter release. Tap it and a series of filters appears. Each one changes the photo live on the screen, so you know exactly how the end result will look. Swipe from left to right to see different options.
  • When a filter is active, the magic wand icon will change from white to color. If you would prefer to return to a non-filtered view, swipe completely to the left and select the filter called None. Tap the magic wand icon again to turn off the filters.

Take a private photo

how to use blackberry locker fingerprint
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends.com

If you would rather take a photo that is private, and won’t sit in your gallery for everyone to see, then the BlackBerry’s private photo feature is for you. Before using it, you need to learn how to use BlackBerry Locker.

  • With Locker all set up, instead of taking a photo using the shutter release, use the fingerprint sensor in the spacebar. However, it’s important to just touch the fingerprint sensor, and not actually press the spacebar.
  • Provided you get this step right, the photo will not be saved to your gallery or be uploaded to the cloud. Instead, it’s saved to your private gallery found inside the Locker app. This is opened only after fingerprint authentication, ensuring the photo stays private.

Activate manual mode

Proving the BlackBerry Key2 has a camera to be taken seriously, there is a manual mode, but like several other features, you have to know where to find it.

  • Once the camera app is open, tap the Settings cog in the top right of the screen, then in the menu that appears, tap Control Mode. It’s the first option in the list. In the next menu, tap Manual.
  • If it is the first time you’re activating manual mode, then when you return to the viewfinder, the camera will provide instructions on how to use the new mode. All the options run down the lefthand side of the screen (in portrait orientation) including focal length, aperture, ISO, and white balance settings.
  • Each setting can be adjusted manually, or some can be left in auto mode. To do this, we’ll use White Balance as an example. Look for the yellow marker next to it. This indicates it’s in auto mode. At the bottom of the settings list is a button marked Auto. Tap this to adjust the setting manually instead, or again to lock the mode in auto.
  • To return to Auto mode for the camera, you need to reverse the process and go back to the Settings menu, Control Mode, and then switch to Auto.

That’s it for our BlackBerry Key2 camera guide. Now all that’s left is for you to go out and take some great pictures with the phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
blackberry key2 back full
Mobile

BlackBerry dusts off oldest trick in the book to push new keyboard phone

BlackBerry has already teased it will release two new keyboard phones this year, and we may be just about to get the second. Leaks are hinting the phone will be called the BlackBerry Key2 Lite, which may cost less than the Key2 due to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
what does this do an explanation of dslr buttons
Photography

What does this button do? A quick guide to understanding your camera’s controls

Most DSLR cameras are user-friendly, but that doesn't mean you can make sense of every button on your own. Thankfully, our quick-hit guide will help you better acquaint yourself with your camera's operation.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Moto X4 Android One review camera bump angle
Mobile

Here’s how to turn off camera shutter sound on your Android phone

That clicking shutter sound on your Android phone can get annoying if you like to take lots of pictures. Fortunately, you can disable it. We will walk you through how to turn off the camera shutter sound on your Android phone.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
moonlight camping app
Outdoors

Dirt-cheap camping gear that’s actually worth spending your money on

Buying new camping gear can get very expensive, but these products offer great performance without breaking the bank, proving that you don't need to buy name brand equipment to have a good time in the backcountry.
Posted By Kraig Becker
AirSelfie drone hover
Emerging Tech

AirSelfie’s second-gen selfie drone with better flight time is now available

The second-generation AirSelfie drone more than doubles the original's camera resolution from 5 to 12 megapixels, quadruples its internal memory to 16GB, and adds 50 percent more flight time.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Mobile

Apple's third iOS 12 beta may help you save a lot of data

At this year's Worldwide Developer Conference, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. From app updates to group FaceTime, ARKit 2.0, and more, here are all the new features in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
asus zenbook s
Product Review

The ZenBook S doesn't like to show off, but it's one of the best PCs you can buy

Asus has designed a little jewel of a notebook. It looks great, feels solid in the hand, and incorporates several thoughtful design touches that elevate it from pedestrian to premier.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best dslr cameras dslrs
Photography

When you're ready to shoot seriously, these are the best DSLRs you can buy

For many photographers the DSLR is the go-to camera. With large selection of lenses, great low-light performance, and battery endurance, these DSLRs deliver terrific image quality for stills and videos.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Samsung AR Emoji update brings more customization, improved facial tracking

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus are here. The flagship devices boast some awesome new features and a powerful new processor. Here's everything you need to know about these Samsung phones.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Julian Chokkattu
snapchat shuts down snapcash
Social Media

You hardly knew Snapcash, Snapchat’s payment service, and now it’s saying goodbye

Snapchat's woes show no sign of ending, and the latest casualty in the company is Snapcash, the peer-to-peer payment service. It's likely that you've never heard of - much less used - the service.
Posted By Lulu Chang
t-mobile
Mobile

T-Mobile expands Simple Global plan, offers $5 international day pass for LTE

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung reportedly planning to retire Plus series after Galaxy S10 Plus

It may be no more than a sparkle in Samsung's eye, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely coming. Here's everything we know about what's sure to be Samsung's most amazing creation so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Outdoors

Fitbit's designer collection of knit band accessories are now available

Featuring a style similar to the Apple Watch, the Fitbit Versa plants its flag as the successor to Fitbit's Blaze and Ionic. Here's everything you need to know about the brand's latest flagship.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Lulu Chang
sony-a9-best-mirrorless-camera
Photography

The best mirrorless cameras pack all the power of a DSLR, minus the bulk

Mirrorless cameras offer a lot of photography firepower, inside a compact body. Explore the best mirrorless cameras, from the pro-level to the beginner-friendly shooters, in this guide.
Posted By Gannon Burgett, Hillary Grigonis
Movies & TV

M. Night Shyamalan debuts the first 'Glass' trailer at Comic-Con

M. Night Shyamalan is getting back behind the camera for Glass, his crossover film that connects the stories and characters from his 2000 superhero film Unbreakable with his 2016 thriller Split. Here's what we know about the movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Android Smart Lock
Mobile

Here’s how to unlock your phone automatically with Android Smart Lock

Tired of unlocking your smartphone with a PIN or passcode? Android Smart Lock unlocks it automatically using your location, face, and more. Here's how to set it up, and everything you need to know about it.
Posted By Simon Hill
galaxy x
Mobile

Rumored Galaxy X foldable display lets you take awesome selfies

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display technology for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally become a reality. The Galaxy X may be the company's first example, and here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung may soon release a Galaxy Note 9 with 512 GB of storage

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but will it be foldable, or have an under-display fingerprint sensor? Those are just some of the rumors swirling around one of 2018's most anticipated phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
qualcomm eu antitrust investigation fine news mem 2
Mobile

Qualcomm releases new antennas that will make 5G phones a reality in 2019

The race to 5G is slowly but surely proceeding, and Qualcomm has now announced its first 5G antennas. The antennas will be paired with the forthcoming Snapdragon X50 5G modem in upcoming 5G phones for 2019.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
sony xperia xz2 lens in hand
Photography

Highest resolution smartphone camera yet is designed not to suck at low light

Cameras can either shoot high-resolution images or excellent low light images -- but with Sony's latest smartphone sensor, you can have your resolution and your low-light performance too.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Best Galaxy S7 cases - OtterBox Commuter Series Case
Mobile

Protect your shiny, new Galaxy S7 with one of these 25 cases and covers

If you truly want to keep your Galaxy S7 in pristine condition, then you'll need a proper case. We have 25 of the best Galaxy S7 cases to add a touch of style and protection to your Samsung device.
Posted By Simon Hill