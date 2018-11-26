Share

Interested in buying a new flagship phone but have been holding off until you find the perfect deal? Well, the perfect deal is here. For Cyber Monday, Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 with 64GB of storage, plus a second-generation Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Spot for $520.

Even if Amazon was only offering the Samsung Galaxy S9 for that price, it would be a great deal but the fact that the company is also throwing in an Amazon Echo and Echo Spot makes it even better.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is one of the best smartphones of the year. It features Qualcomm’s flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845, coupled with 4GB of RAM and, in this model, 64GB of storage, which we think is enough for most users who take advantage of cloud services, music streaming, and so on. You can also upgrade to 128GB of storage for $570. At the time of this writing, the 256GB model had sold out.

Perhaps even better than the performance under the hood is how great the cameras are on the device. On the back of the phone, you will find a 12-megapixel camera with a variable aperture, which helps ensure that the camera is capable of taking great photos, even in low light. Aperture varies from f/1.5 to f/2.4, and the Galaxy S9 is the first phone to feature that variable aperture feature. On the front of the phone, you’ll find an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture.

Of course, there are other phones in that $500 price-range — though few of them are as high-quality as the Samsung Galaxy S9. Perhaps the most obvious of those is the new OnePlus 6T, which comes at $549 and comes with a Snapdragon 845, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, though the phone can be upgraded for a higher price. While the OnePlus 6T is an excellent phone, if you like the extra features from the Samsung Galaxy S9, or like the idea of getting an Amazon Echo and Echo Spot with the phone, then we think the Cyber Monday deal is definitely the way to go. You can get the Samsung Galaxy S9 with the Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Spot for yourself straight from Amazon.