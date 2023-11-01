Black Friday deals have started early at Best Buy with some particularly great tablet deals right now. Even if your budget is as small as $55, you can still snag a tablet in this sale. In all, there are 113 tablets in the sale so you’ve got plenty of options here. While we strongly recommend you click the button below to see the full sale for yourself, we’re also here to help with some advice on some particularly appealing tablets. Let’s dive in right now.

What to shop for in the Best Buy early Black Friday tablet sale

If you need a tablet to entertain the kids on a long journey, check out the . It normally costs $110 so you’re saving $55 off the regular price. It’s designed with three to seven year olds in mind with a Kid-Proof case and built-in stand all designed to be able to deal with drops and bumps. It also has an easy-to-use Parent Dashboard so you can quickly filter content based on your child’s age, as well as set educational goals, and time limits. During downtime, your kids can still easily watch Netflix or Disney+ through the tablet, so it’s a good all-rounder.

Alternatively, you can buy the saving $50 off the regular price of $449. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while the A14 Bionic chip is good for gaming as well as browsing. For photography, there’s a 12MP wide back camera and a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. It’s easily one of the best tablets in terms of value.

For one of the best Android tablets, how about the Google Pixel Tablet? It usually costs $499 and . It has a gorgeous 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness. It also has 128GB of storage while the Google Tensor G2 chip proves speedy and offering great performance. It also doubles as a room-filling speaker courtesy of its unique speaker dock that also keeps it charged. It’s an ideal tablet that also doubles as a smart display.

The Best Buy early Black Friday tablets sale is extensive with well over 100 tablets featuring in the sale. From budget slates to high-end devices, there’s something for every need. That means now is a great time to treat yourself or buy someone a gift ready for the holiday season. Now that you’ve gained some inspiration, check out the full sale by clicking the button below.

