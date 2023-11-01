 Skip to main content
113 tablets just had their prices slashed before Black Friday — From $55

Jennifer Allen
By
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Black Friday deals have started early at Best Buy with some particularly great tablet deals right now. Even if your budget is as small as $55, you can still snag a tablet in this sale. In all, there are 113 tablets in the sale so you’ve got plenty of options here. While we strongly recommend you click the button below to see the full sale for yourself, we’re also here to help with some advice on some particularly appealing tablets. Let’s dive in right now.

What to shop for in the Best Buy early Black Friday tablet sale

If you need a tablet to entertain the kids on a long journey, check out the . It normally costs $110 so you're saving $55 off the regular price. It's designed with three to seven year olds in mind with a Kid-Proof case and built-in stand all designed to be able to deal with drops and bumps. It also has an easy-to-use Parent Dashboard so you can quickly filter content based on your child's age, as well as set educational goals, and time limits. During downtime, your kids can still easily watch Netflix or Disney+ through the tablet, so it's a good all-rounder.

Alternatively, you can buy the saving $50 off the regular price of $449. Its 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display looks great while the A14 Bionic chip is good for gaming as well as browsing. For photography, there's a 12MP wide back camera and a landscape 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. It's easily one of the best tablets in terms of value.

For one of the best Android tablets, how about the Google Pixel Tablet? It usually costs $499 and . It has a gorgeous 11-inch screen with brilliant colors and adaptive brightness. It also has 128GB of storage while the Google Tensor G2 chip proves speedy and offering great performance. It also doubles as a room-filling speaker courtesy of its unique speaker dock that also keeps it charged. It’s an ideal tablet that also doubles as a smart display.

The Best Buy early Black Friday tablets sale is extensive with well over 100 tablets featuring in the sale. From budget slates to high-end devices, there’s something for every need. That means now is a great time to treat yourself or buy someone a gift ready for the holiday season. Now that you’ve gained some inspiration, check out the full sale by clicking the button below.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard just got a big discount
The Surface Pro 9 with the Type Cover keyboard lifted up.

If you can't decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next portable device, then you may want to consider going for Best Buy's offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. From its original price of $1,540, the powerful and versatile machine with a keyboard cover is down to $1,100. That's $440 in savings that you can use on computing accessories and software, but you'll only get it if you complete the transaction as soon as possible. If you delay your purchase, you may miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the detachable category, according to our laptop buying guide. That means the device offers the utility of a laptop's keyboard and the convenience of a tablet's touchscreen, and it can switch between these forms by connecting a removable keyboard. The keyboard cover for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 doubles as protection for its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen when closed, though you have the option of using the device all day as it offers a battery life of up to 15.5 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Google Pixel Tablet just got a big price cut for Prime Day
Google Pixel Tablet on its charging dock.

The Google Pixel Tablet, which was just launched a few months ago, is already part of Amazon's new batch of Prime Day deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Originally priced at $599, the 256GB model of the device is currently available for just $509, for savings of $90. We're not sure if this discount will last until the end of the shopping event though, or if stocks will still be available by then, so if you're interested in the Google Pixel Tablet, there's no time for hesitation -- complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet
The Google Pixel Tablet is fast and smooth as it's powered by 8GB of RAM and the Google Tensor G2 chip, which is the same one found in the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro, and it also features Google AI, which will keep making improvements to the tablet's performance depending on your usage. Its 11-inch touchscreen offers 2560 x 1600 resolution, and it ships with Android 13 pre-installed with the promise of three years of operating system updates.

Read more
Over 100 unlocked phones just had their prices slashed for Prime Day
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Phone Deals

Prime Big Deal Days started this morning, and we're seeing some great smartphone deals at Amazon and other retailers. There are over 100 unlocked phone deals to choose from, including some of the best Android phones and best phones for kids. You can read about some of our favorites below, or hop the sale yourself. Look for great deals on some of the best phones out there right now, like the Google Pixel 7a and the Samsung Galaxy Fold and Flip.

Why you should shop unlocked phones this Prime Day
There are so many things you can do with a smartphone these days that there are few that can’t live up to most people’s needs. Prime Day is seeing so many discounts on unlocked phones that it’s probably best to start with the lowest prices. Motorola is a name brand smartphone maker, and the Motorola Moto G Pure 2021 model is seeing

Read more