 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This discreet-looking Fossil smartwatch is 50% off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Image used with permission by copyright holder

One of the best smartwatch deals available today is perfect if you want a more subtle smartwatch than most. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $148 reduced from $299 which is a considerable bargain. The catch? Once the allocated stock expires, the price goes straight back to normal so you’re going to have to be fast to avoid missing out. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Fossil Gen 6

Fossil makes some of the best Android smartwatches around with the Fossil Gen 6 a perfect example of why. The WearOS-based smartwatch uses the Qualcomm 4100+ chipset so it’s pretty fast with 30% enhanced performance over previous models. At all times, you can use such power to automatically track your activity goals, steps, sleep patterns, and how much distance you’re covering each day. There’s also a built-in GPS to keep track of your runs or walks, while advanced sensors monitor your heart rate at all times which is sure to be a huge peace of mind for many people.

As you’d expect from any of the best smartwatches, the Fossil Gen 6 also means you don’t have to grab your phone so often. It provides you with notifications of any calls, or texts, along with relevant apps. You can answer and make calls from your watch while there are automatic time zones and calendar syncing too.

Related

Adding to the rich set of features, you can even access Amazon Alexa through the Fossil Gen 6 meaning you can control all the smart home devices in your house, along with gaining news and information, checking the weather, or simply setting timers — all from your wrist.

An always-on display means the Fossil Gen 6 looks great and vibrant, while there’s swim proofing and you can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes. It’s all you could want from a smartwatch being simple to use throughout the day.

The Fossil Gen 6 normally costs $299 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for just $148. With a huge discount of 50%, this is the perfect time to buy but you don’t have long left. Once all the sale stock has been claimed, the deal will end and you’ll miss out. Check it out now before that happens very soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Smartwatch sale: Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, Fitbit and more
Apple Watch SE 2 with protective case and generic Alpine Loop-style strap.

If you don't own a smartwatch yet, or you've got your sights set on an upgrade, you should take advantage of Best Buy's ongoing smartwatch sale. Whether you're a fan of the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch, a Fitbit wearable device, or any of the other popular brands for the wearable devices, there's something for you in the dozens of smartwatch deals that are available. We've highlighted our top picks below, but feel free to take a look at what else is included in the sale -- you need to hurry though, as the discounts may disappear at any moment.

What to buy in Best Buy's smartwatch sale

Read more
Hurry! Apple Watch Series 9 is back down to its Black Friday price
Snoopy watch face on the Apple Watch Series 9.

Best Buy currently has one of the best Apple Watch deals that we’ve seen since Black Friday with the Apple Watch Series 9 dropping to the price we saw back in November -- $329. That means you’re saving $70 off the regular price of $399 making it a pretty great deal for yourself or as a gift to a loved one. If that sounds tempting to you but you need to know a little more first, read on while we take you through all we know about the Apple Watch Series 9. Don’t count on this deal sticking around for long.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 9
The Apple Watch Series 9 is one of the best smartwatches around and is a true must-have for iPhone users. The instant highlight of it is its OLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2,000 nits and the ability to drop to just one nit on its always-on display. The screen looks great and there’s no more need to tilt your wrist just to see what time it is or what notification has appeared.

Read more
This is my favorite Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal right now
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and S Pen stylus on its screen.

Samsung continues to offer some great phone deals for anyone keen to buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the deal isn’t as strong as when it was available for pre-order, you can still enjoy up to $750 instant trade-in credit depending on the phone you trade in at the time of purchase. That could bring the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra down to just $550 which is a bargain for one of the best phones around right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is easily going to top all the best phone lists this year. A true must-buy, the phone is classy in every way. It has a titanium frame instead of its previous Armor Aluminum build, being more scratch-resistant and looking more attractive. For the screen, you get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A full resolution of 3120 x 1440 is possible while the adaptive refresh rate goes from 1 to 120Hz.

Read more