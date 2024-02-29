This discreet-looking Fossil smartwatch is 50% off right now

One of the best smartwatch deals available today is perfect if you want a more subtle smartwatch than most. Over at Amazon, you can buy the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch for $148 reduced from $299 which is a considerable bargain. The catch? Once the allocated stock expires, the price goes straight back to normal so you’re going to have to be fast to avoid missing out. Here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Why you should buy the Fossil Gen 6

Fossil makes some of the best Android smartwatches around with the Fossil Gen 6 a perfect example of why. The WearOS-based smartwatch uses the Qualcomm 4100+ chipset so it’s pretty fast with 30% enhanced performance over previous models. At all times, you can use such power to automatically track your activity goals, steps, sleep patterns, and how much distance you’re covering each day. There’s also a built-in GPS to keep track of your runs or walks, while advanced sensors monitor your heart rate at all times which is sure to be a huge peace of mind for many people.

As you’d expect from any of the best smartwatches, the Fossil Gen 6 also means you don’t have to grab your phone so often. It provides you with notifications of any calls, or texts, along with relevant apps. You can answer and make calls from your watch while there are automatic time zones and calendar syncing too.

Adding to the rich set of features, you can even access Amazon Alexa through the Fossil Gen 6 meaning you can control all the smart home devices in your house, along with gaining news and information, checking the weather, or simply setting timers — all from your wrist.

An always-on display means the Fossil Gen 6 looks great and vibrant, while there’s swim proofing and you can charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes. It’s all you could want from a smartwatch being simple to use throughout the day.

The Fossil Gen 6 normally costs $299 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for just $148. With a huge discount of 50%, this is the perfect time to buy but you don’t have long left. Once all the sale stock has been claimed, the deal will end and you’ll miss out. Check it out now before that happens very soon.

