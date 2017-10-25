Keep an eye on your pet or child with Fynd, the 4G LTE tracking device

Why it matters to you With Fynd, you can track location, temperature, and activity in real time without having to worry about distance.

Currently on Indiegogo, Fynd is a tracking device that runs on Sprint’s 4G LTE coverage. While most Bluetooth trackers don’t work beyond 100 feet, this tracker has unlimited nationwide range.

With Fynd, you can track down your child, pet, or valuable item in real time to see the precise location and if it’s moving or stationary. The device also tells you the speed of how fast or slow your subject is moving, along with the ambient temperature of your child or pet to make sure it is at a comfortable level.

The small pebble-shaped tracker comes in black, white, and blue color variants. Its size makes it easy for children or pets to wear without feeling uncomfortable or bothered by it. You can also attach expensive items to it with the carabiner that is provided with the device.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 1100 chipset and a Li-ion rechargeable battery. Fynd should be able to last you up to five days using 4G LTE and up to 60 days if you decide to use Bluetooth.

To keep up with the sporadic lifestyle of both children and pets, the device is waterproof with an IP67 rating. If they play in water or go for a swim while wearing it, you don’t have to worry about ruining it. For durability, the outside shell is made of flame-resistant, medical-grade plastic that is easy to clean with soap and water.

The Fynd app — available for iOS and Android — allows you to stay connected to multiple devices. You can put one device on your child, one on your pet, and one on an item like your backpack. The app provides you with information on all of the existing devices. It’s also possible to track one device by multiple users.

In addition to a live location, the device tracks the history of location, temperature, and activity as well. After looking back at all the past readings, you’re able to compare activity from day to day.

The Fynd tracking device has an estimated ship date of February 2018 with a retail price of $100 — or $60 for backers. It also comes with either 30 days or one year of 4G LTE nationwide service, depending on the package you choose. After the subscription ends, it will cost you $3 a month.