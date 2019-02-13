Digital Trends
Mobile

Google might release a smartwatch and multiple Pixel phones in 2019

Mark Jansen
By
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Julian Chokkatu/Digital Trends

Excited to find out what Google has planned for 2019? You’re not alone — Japanese newspaper Nikkei published a report about Google’s ambitions for 2019 that reveals a whole raft of new devices, including more Pixel phones than ever before, a new Google Home, and a Google-branded smartwatch.

The key takeaway is the idea Google is looking to rapidly expand the amount of hardware it offers. At the moment, Google offers its Pixel phones, the Google Home smart home range, and a smattering of other devices, including the enterprise-focused Titan Security Key. However, 2019 could be the year Google steps it up a notch by offering a lot more physical goods to consumers.

One of the biggest mentions goes to the long-rumored budget versions of the Pixel 3 range. The Nikkei report doesn’t reveal much we didn’t already know — except that Google intends to use these phones to “spearhead” the expansion of its hardware this year. That implies we’ll be seeing it before anything else, and that has us excited. But don’t worry if you’re a fan of premium hardware — the report also says Google is planning on releasing the Pixel 4 range this year, and we expect we’ll see that in October, as usual.

But Google apparently doesn’t intend to stop there. Also mentioned in the report is a Wear OS-powered smartwatch intended to take on the Apple Watch — presumably the long-awaited Pixel watch — and a new security camera. The camera is likely to be a Nest product, as Google purchased the startup company in 2014.

Also interesting is the mention of a new Google Home product — without many indications as to what that product could be. With the standard Google Home, Home Mini, Home Max, and newly released Home Hub, Google’s Home range has most of its bases covered so it’s possible this could be an updated model for the Google Home, rather than a new product. However, we wouldn’t discount anything at this early stage.

Most eyes are currently trained on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20, and the annual MWC 2019 show that runs at the end of February, so we weren’t expecting to hear much about anything from Google until later in the year. Google does show up at MWC most years, but only usually to announce new software. However, this year could be different with this supposed “hardware expansion” from Google.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10 to launch February 20: Here's everything we know
oaxis timepiece review feat
Product Review

The Oaxis Timepiece is minimalist in style, maximalist in frustration.

The Oaxis Timepiece wants to be a traditional watch, a fitness tracker, and a basic smartwatch all-in-one. That’s a tall order, despite it sounding quite simple, so can the sub-$180 wearable manage to pull it off?
Posted By Andy Boxall
transfer photos iphone mac pc macbook
Photography

Tight on space? Here’s how to transfer photos from an iPhone to a computer

Never lose any of your cherished selfies or family vacation photos from your iPhone again by learning how to transfer photos from your iPhone to a computer, whether you want to use a cable or wireless transfer.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
Mobile

New rumors suggest the iPhone 2019 will continue to use Lightning over USB-C

While it's not been long since the last iPhones launched, rumors for the next iPhone are already surfacing. Apple's 2019 flagship could include a variety of upgrades ranging from a new design to enhanced features.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Leaks put a $900 price tag on the LG G8 ThinQ's 128GB model

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy buds wireless charge
Home Theater

Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds show up in black in latest leak

It's been all but certain that Samsung would launch a successor to its Gear IconX wireless earbuds soon, but a newly leaked photo and recent FCC certification document seems to indicate that time is very close.
Posted By Simon Cohen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T adds Minneapolis and Chicago to its mobile 5G road map for 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
samsung unveils gear sport fit2 pro 14235
Wearables

Leak shows what One UI will look like on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

Samsung may be about to resurrect its Sport line of smartwatches under a new name: The Galaxy Watch Sport, or maybe the Galaxy Active. Leaks and rumors are building our picture of the device at the moment.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
how does fast charging work
Mobile

Avoid scratches and dents with the 20 best iPhone 8 Plus cases

So you've got a new iPhone? Congrats! But with a glass design, and looks to die for, you'd best keep it safe. Not sure about the best case choice? Check out our guide to the best iPhone 8 Plus cases for some great ideas.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to check your IMEI number
Mobile

How to check your IMEI number on an iPhone, Android, or other device

If you're wondering how to check your IMEI number, then this guide will show you how to do it, regardless of what phone you have. You can find your IMEI number using the dialer, in settings, or in a couple of other places.
Posted By Simon Hill
iPhone XS review
Mobile

Need more power now? Here's how you can fast charge your iPhone

The new iPhones have almost everything an iOS addict could want -- except for a fast charger. If you need your iPhone powered back up in a hurry, here's everything you need to know to get your iPhone charged up quickly.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iCracked
Mobile

Allstate’s SquareTrade buys phone repair service iCracked

Allstate may be looking to diversify its service a little. The company announced that SquareTrade, a company Allstate owns, is buying iCracked, a popular phone repair service that currently operates in more than 60 cities.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Macbook Dead Pixels
Computing

A dead pixel doesn't mean a dead display. Here's how to repair it

Dead pixel got you down? We don't blame you. Check out our guide on how to fix a dead pixel and save yourself that costly screen replacement or an unwanted trip to your local repair shop.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to uninstall apps in android
Mobile

Short on phone storage? Here's how to delete apps in Android

With everything we tend to use our phones for, it is all too easy to let your Android device get filled up with apps. Time for a clean out? Then check out our simple guide on how to uninstall apps in Android.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Elecjet Apollo Traveller Power Bank
Mobile

The Apollo Traveller is the fastest recharging power bank we’ve ever used

Power banks are getting better all the time, but the Apollo Traveller from Elecjet hits new heights in terms of charging and recharging speeds thanks to the use of a graphene composite for cooling. Here's what happened when we tried it out.
Posted By Simon Hill