Don’t need a flagship like the Pixel 7? The Pixel 6a is $249 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Three Google Pixel 6a smartphones in three colors lie face down on a table.

While most shoppers looking at Google Pixel deals are on the lookout for discounts for the brand’s flagship models — the Google Pixel 7 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro — you can enjoy huge savings right now if you go for older models like the Google Pixel 6a. The smartphone is on sale at Best Buy for a very affordable $249, which is nearly half its original price of $449. That’s an eye-popping $200 in savings, but you need to purchase the device now because we think the offer will end very soon.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 6a

The Google Pixel 6a, which was released almost a year ago, remains in our list of the best smartphones despite the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. That’s because the device provides immense value for its owners, beginning with its pair of 12MP lenses — a main lens and an ultrawide lens — that take well-balanced and vibrant shots in different kinds of lighting, and uses HDR for more challenging situations such as under direct sunlight. The smartphone’s 6.1-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection also elevates it further into flagship-level territory.

In terms of performance, the Google Pixel 6a is fast and smooth with the Google Tensor chip, which is supported by the Titan M2 chip for protection against all forms of attacks. The Android smartphone is also lined up for years of support, and as a Pixel device, it will be among the first devices to receive new updates that will add new features and improve security. The Pixel 6a is also equipped with an Adaptive Battery, which learns your favorite apps so it can stretch its charge to more than 24 hours by not using power on the ones you rarely use.

Best Buy’s discount for the Google Pixel 6a is one of the best smartphone deals that you can shop right now, as it makes a device that offers great value for your money even cheaper. The retailer has slashed the smartphone’s sticker price of $449 by $200, so it will be yours for just $249. If you think that’s an amazing bargain, you’re not the only one, so before other shoppers grab all the stocks, secure your own Google Pixel 6a by pushing through with the purchase.

