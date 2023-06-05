 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s a huge sale on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro happening today

Jennifer Allen
By

For anyone seeking out great phone deals with an eye on the Google Pixel 7 range, Amazon is where to look today. Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 for $599 with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in to make it effectively $499, or you can buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699. In both cases, you’re saving $200 off the regular price, making it an ideal time to buy. Keen to learn more? We’re here to tell you about both phones, or you can simply hit the buy button to get straight to making a purchase.

Google Pixel 7 — $599, was $699 (with $100 Amazon Gift Card)

The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 is a hard-to-resist phone. It might suffer from slow charging and poor gaming performance but the average user will adore its superb camera and long battery life. It has a great 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Alongside that is a 50-megapixel f/1.9 aperture main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. It also has a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view, while the front has a 10.8MP f/2.2 aperture selfie camera. All work well with punchy images easily produced here and a great Night mode. Its adaptive battery feature helps the phone last longer between charges while it’s durable and can handle water and dust with IP68 protection. It’s easily one of the best Android phones as far as value is concerned.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $699, was $899

App drawer on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the more premium phone and a tempting proposition for anyone considering owning one of the best phones. It has a great 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its cameras are similarly good too with a 50MP main camera, along with 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens too. Up to 5x optical zoom looks great while there’s up to 30x via Google’s Super Res Zoom. Battery life might not be the greatest if you do a lot of multitasking but speedy performance makes up for it somewhat and you’ll love how good the camera and screen look here. As always with Google phones, it knows how to get the most out of Android with features like Google Assistant working perfectly, Magic Eraser helping your photos look even better, and a heap of other great improvements that you won’t see elsewhere.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 just got an unprecedented price cut
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a very unique phone. If life has imitated art in any way, it's phone companies mimicking the handheld devices in classic science fiction. This phone folds in half hotdog style to let you store a screen the size of a tablet in your pocket. In a bid to be one of the best smartphone deals, Samsung Galaxy deals and Samsung deals, Amazon has just cut $450 off this unique phone's price tag. It's now down to $1,350. Grab it before Amazon alters this deal any further.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
In Digital Trends' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review it's been made clear that it's an excellent phone, or rather, it's "so good it should be your next phone." That's because it offers a bunch of enjoyable features like multitasking support, a reliable and fun camera, a water-resistant and durable design, and an inner screen that's fantastic for games and videos. The usable cover screen is also a plus adding a bit of extra functionality to the entire experience.

Read more
Great for browsing and videos, this 10.1-inch tablet is $99 at Walmart
The Onn Tablet Pro lying on a table.

If you've been browsing out tablets deals article and cringing at the high price of Samsung, Apple and Microsoft devices, we don't blame you. Even though those are great prices for big brands like that, they're still expensive. If you just need a super cheap tablet to cover your basic needs, this is the deal for you. Right now at Walmart the Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro is only $99, down from its usual price of $149. This cheap tablet just got cheaper, so buy it before the price jumps back up.

Why you should buy the Onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro
The best tablets are great but also often very expensive. Crucially, they can be overkill if you simply want a convenient way to watch shows via your favorite streaming services or you prefer a tablet experience for web browsing compared to a laptop. The Onn. 10.1-inch tablet Pro promises all that with its 10.1-inch touchscreen providing you with a good resolution of 1920 x 1200. It comes with Android 11 preinstalled so it can handle a lot of what you might want to do while its 2GHz Octa-core processor may not be up to the latest games but can still handle plenty of casual titles.

Read more
Microsoft Surface Pro X with Type Cover and LTE is 54% off
surface pro x

If you can't decide whether to take advantage of tablet deals or laptop deals, let us present a third solution: a steeply discounted Miscosoft Surface Pro X. Right now at Woot!, Amazon's subsidiary site for refurbished electronics, you can get the Surface X for just $650, that's $770 off, or 54%. Stock on a popular laptop like this won't stick around at that price, so grab it soon.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro X
The Microsoft Surface Pro X promises smooth performance with its Microsoft SQ2 processor and 16GB of RAM, and you'll enjoy working on your projects, watching streaming content, and browsing the internet on its edge-to-edge 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen. The device comes with the Signature Keyboard Cover, which not only serves as a keyboard that enables its transformation from tablet to laptop, but also protects its display when you're on the move. With thickness of just 7.3mm, you'll easily be able to take the Microsoft Surface Pro X wherever you go. The 2-in-1 device also offers LTE Advanced Pro connectivity, further boosting its portability.

Read more