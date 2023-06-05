For anyone seeking out great phone deals with an eye on the Google Pixel 7 range, Amazon is where to look today. Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel 7 for $599 with a $100 Amazon gift card bundled in to make it effectively $499, or you can buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $699. In both cases, you’re saving $200 off the regular price, making it an ideal time to buy. Keen to learn more? We’re here to tell you about both phones, or you can simply hit the buy button to get straight to making a purchase.

Google Pixel 7 — $599, was $699 (with $100 Amazon Gift Card)

The Google Pixel 7 is a hard-to-resist phone. It might suffer from slow charging and poor gaming performance but the average user will adore its superb camera and long battery life. It has a great 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2400 x 1080 resolution. Alongside that is a 50-megapixel f/1.9 aperture main camera with optical image stabilization and laser autofocus. It also has a 12MP f/2.2 wide-angle camera with a 114-degree field-of-view, while the front has a 10.8MP f/2.2 aperture selfie camera. All work well with punchy images easily produced here and a great Night mode. Its adaptive battery feature helps the phone last longer between charges while it’s durable and can handle water and dust with IP68 protection. It’s easily one of the best Android phones as far as value is concerned.

Google Pixel 7 Pro — $699, was $899

The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the more premium phone and a tempting proposition for anyone considering owning one of the best phones. It has a great 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120 x 1440 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Its cameras are similarly good too with a 50MP main camera, along with 12MP ultrawide, and 48MP telephoto lens too. Up to 5x optical zoom looks great while there’s up to 30x via Google’s Super Res Zoom. Battery life might not be the greatest if you do a lot of multitasking but speedy performance makes up for it somewhat and you’ll love how good the camera and screen look here. As always with Google phones, it knows how to get the most out of Android with features like Google Assistant working perfectly, Magic Eraser helping your photos look even better, and a heap of other great improvements that you won’t see elsewhere.

Editors' Recommendations