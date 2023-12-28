 Skip to main content
Snag a Google Pixel Tablet with charging dock while it’s $100 off

According to Google, home is where the dock is. That makes perfect sense for the Google Pixel Tablet, a smart 11-inch tablet designed to work seamlessly on its charging dock and off. It features the Android operating system, Google TV, Chromecast built-in, and more. But the Hub mode is where it’s at, transforming one of the best tablet deals into something more. With this tablet, you also get a digital photo frame, smart home hub, and hands-free assistant. Normally $499, Best Buy is offering the Google Pixel Tablet 11-inch 128GB model with its charging dock for $399, a savings of $100. The 256GB model is also on sale for $100 off, at $499 instead of its usual $599. Those deals are good on the Google Pixel Tablet in any of its available colors, but you’ll want to hurry if you’re interested. The deal isn’t going to last long.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Tablet and charging dock

The Google Pixel Tablet essentially blends two experiences into one. The traditional, hands-on style tablet you’re used to, with the complete Android experience. Or, a docked hub and smart screen a la some of the competition’s smart assistant devices — like the Echo Show. Powered by Google Tensor G2 in tablet form, the built-in chip features Google’s AI to offer fast, smooth streaming opportunities, high-quality video calls with friends and family, accurate voice typing, and efficient multitasking. While docked, you can think of it as a smart speaker with a screen. You can simply call out “Hey Google” to play music or videos, search for answers online, or even control smart home devices.

At any time, you can pop the 11-inch beautiful tablet off the dock to use it as a touchscreen device. Kick back and watch some Google TV, catch the latest videos on YouTube, play some music, or grab a stylus and do some sketching. It’s all up to you.

The 2,560 by 1,600 screen resolution offers clear, sharp imagery and is ideal for streaming on the go. Moreover, you get 8GB of RAM for multitasking and speedier performance, with storage options ranging from 128GB up to 256 GB. There are 3 color variations, as well, including porcelain (white), rose (pink), and hazel (a greyish-green).

Normally $499 for the 128 GB model, you can get it from Best Buy today for $100 off, bringing the final price down to $399. Alternatively, the 256 GB model is $499, down from $599 by $100, too. The deal is not going to last, in fact, it may not even run through the new year, so if you’re interested, we recommend heading over to Best Buy and taking advantage as soon as possible.

