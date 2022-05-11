Google’s Pixel Watch is real and it’s coming soon

The Pixel Watch, a product rumored for some time, has made its first official appearance. The new Google-branded smartwatch is just one of the announcements made during Google I/O 2022, the annual developer conference held by the company, and it follows a series of leaks related to the watch leading up to the show.

What we know about the Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch from Google, and it runs the very latest version of WearOS. We’re being promised a newly refreshed design for the user interface, interactive notifications, and all the apps you need through the Google Play Store. In addition, it supports Google Wallet for contactless payments, Google Maps for directions, and Google Assistant, plus the Pixel Watch will have an app to control your Google smart home products, too.

On the health and fitness side, Google has brought in Fitbit’s expertise, an expected but long-awaited move since the company purchased Fitbit in 2019. This means it tracks your activity, measures your heart rate, watches over your sleep patterns, and includes Active Zone Minutes data during your workouts.

The smartwatch’s design is slick, minimalist, and stylish. The circular case has domed glass over the top and a single crown on the side, matched to silicone straps in different colors. It’s definitely reminiscent of the Apple Watch equipped with a Sport Band, just with a round case and not a square one. There will be two versions available, a standard Wi-Fi model and a second with a 4G LTE connection, so you can take calls and send messages without your phone.

The Pixel Watch has been revealed at Google I/O and will be available in the fall at the same time as the officially teased Pixel 7. Unfortunately, Google has not provided any information on how much it will cost.

