Samsung is offering more than $400 in credits for former Note 7 owners

The Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s new Note series flagship, is finally here, and it’s a huge improvement over the ill-fated Note 7. It has an edge-to-edge display, a powerful processor, and the world’s first optically stabilized dual cameras — not to mention an S Pen stylus that lets you doodle all over the screen.

Samsung’s last Note launch may not have gone as swimmingly as the company hoped, but there’s every indication that this time will be different. Intrigued? Here’s how to buy the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, including all the retailers and stores that will carry it.

How to buy an Unlocked Galaxy Note 8

If you’d rather not snag a Galaxy Note 8 through a carrier, good news: Samsung is making unlocked models available through a long list of retail partners. You’ll have to pay full price in many cases, but your Galaxy Note 8 won’t be tethered to a service or payment plan. This is the preferred way to own a phone because you can use it on any service provider and resell it easier.

You can snag an unlocked Galaxy Note 8 from Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and Target, or from Samsung’s online store. Pricing is forthcoming, but we’ll update this post as soon as new info is available.

Buying from wireless carriers

If you’d rather not pay full price for the Galaxy Note 8, there are always other options. Carriers and retailers offer monthly payment plans for people who qualify, and often throw in bonuses for customers who order early.

The full list of carriers selling the Note 7 includes AT&T, C Spire, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, Verizon Wireless, and Xfinity Mobile. Not all of them have announced pricing and availability, but we’ll continually update this post as new details hit the web.

Here are the carriers who are offering pre-order deals and installment pricing on the Galaxy Note 8:

How to buy a Note 8 on Verizon

Verizon will launch pre-orders for the Note 8 starting August 24, and it’s offering a couple of ways to pay for it.

Subscribers can sign up for a $40 a month for 24 months ($960 total). Alternatively, they can take advantage of a trade-in deal that offers up to 50 percent off the Note 8’s retail price.

All Note 8 buyers on Verizon are eligible for a 128GB memory card and fast charging wireless pad or Samsung Gear 360 camera. And the carrier’s also offering $100 off the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch with a new two-year activation, and save $50 on the Samsung Power Bundle, which includes a wireless charging stand, portable power pack, and car charger.

How to buy a Note 8 on T-Mobile

T-Mobile will offer the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on August 24 in stores and online ahead of the Note 8’s September 15 launch date. If you’re a new or existing subscriber, you’ve got several choices:

On T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment plan, the Galaxy Note 8 is $210 down and $30 a month.

On T-Mobile’s Jump! On Demand, the Note 8 is $0 down and $39 (a total of $930).

As an added benefit for customers who pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 before September 24, T-Mobile’s throwing in a free Samsung Gear 360 Camera (worth $229).

How to buy a Note 8 on AT&T

Not to be outdone by the competition, AT&T has the Galaxy Note 8 for pre-order online and in stores later this week ahead of the September 15 launch date.

On AT&T Next, the Galaxy Note 8 starts at $31.67 for 30 months, and AT&T’s offering up to $200 in trade-in credits in exchange for old smartphones. As an added bonus, you get the choice of a Samsung Gear S2 smartwatch for $1 or Gear S3 for $50 on a two-year agreement, if you want it.

In addition, AT&T’s extending limited-time deals to folks who add DirecTV service when they pick up a Galaxy Note 8:

Customers who add DirecTV get $500 off a Samsung TV.

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Note 8 on AT&T Next and add DirecTV get a free Galaxy Note 8.

Finally, new and existing subscribers who pick up a Galaxy Note 8 before September 24 get the choice of either a 128GB memory card and fast wireless charger, or a free Gear 360 Camera.

How to buy a Note 8 on U.S. Cellular

U.S. Cellular will offer the Note 8 starting August 24 online and in stores.

There’s a pre-order deal for new customers. If you switch to U.S. Cellular from another carrier, you’re eligible for a promotional card up to $300.

In addition, every U.S. Cellular customer who purchase the Note 8 between August 24 and September 24 is eligible for a free 128GB MicroSD card and wireless charging pad or a Samsung Gear 360 camera.

How to buy a Note 8 directly from Samsung

Want to pick up your shiny new Galaxy Note 8 straight from the manufacturer? You’re in luck. Samsung is selling the Galaxy Note 8 to customers online, with pre-orders to start August 24.

It’s offering a lot of goodies to folks who order early. If you reserve a Galaxy Note 8 between August 24 and September 24, you’ll get the choice of free Samsung Gear 360 camera (a $230 value) or free Galaxy Foundation kit, which includes a Samsung-branded 128GB EVO+ memory card and Note 8-compatible wireless charging pad (a $190 value).

Samsung’s extending a special deal to former Note 7 owners. They’re eligible for an instant trade-in rebates of up to $425 when they upgrade their current phone for a Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung says the promotion is only while supplies last, so you’d best order early if any of the extras catch your eye.

How to pick it up in stores

If you’d prefer to buy the Galaxy Note 8 in stores, don’t sweat it. Retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Target will kick off pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8 starting August 24.

We’ll update our guide with new specific store pricing as it becomes available.