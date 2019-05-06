Digital Trends
Mobile

How to add your music to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

Jackie Dove
By

Say you have a new — or maybe not-so-new — iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and the first thing you want to do is hear your favorite song. You need to know how to download music on an iPhone. Here are some easy ways to add your music to your Apple device.

Apple’s all-purpose multimedia repository, iTunes, is the music management hub for your Apple devices. Make sure you have updated your OS to the latest version your desktop or laptop machine can run, and then download the latest version of iTunes from the Apple website.

Now, it’s time to start adding music to your iTunes library. Launch iTunes on your computer and then select File > Add to Library. This lets you import your chosen music files and folders on your computer, external hard drives, and even from cloud storage like Dropbox. And of course, Apple would love for you to purchase additional songs or whole albums from the iTunes Store.

how to download music your ipod or iphone music1

The wired way

You can add music to your Apple devices the old-fashioned way: With the Lightning cable that ships with every Apple device. It plugs directly into the USB port on your computer. You can choose to import your entire catalog of music into your device, if you have enough storage space. Most people do not have that much space free and so they are forced to pick and choose favorites to carry with them on-the-go. Go into the iTunes interface and check off the albums, artists, or genres you want to store on your device or create a new playlist that includes your favorite selections.

When your device is plugged into the computer, it appears as an icon at the top left-hand column of the iTunes window. Then click on the Music button in the top bar. Make sure the Sync Music box is checked. If you’re syncing your whole library, check Entire music library. If you’re just syncing a playlist, check Selected playlists, artists, and genres and then select the playlist you made for your device. Then select the Sync button in the bottom right hand side of the iTunes window. When the sync is completed, click Apply and then the Done button and disconnect your device.

how to download music your ipod or iphone itmusic2

The wireless way

Some of the newer Mac laptops are — shall we say — USB challenged. If you have one of those, or have simply developed an aversion to cables, there’s a wireless way to get your tunes into your phone via your Wi-Fi connection. Here’s how to do it.

It’s best to have all your software updated. So in addition to updating your Mac OS and iTunes on the computer, you also want to download the latest version of iOS for your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. To get the latest version, tap Settings > General > Software Update, and choose the Download and Install button. After the update is completed, make sure your computer is connected to your secured wireless network and is running iTunes. Now, plug your device in to a power source and then navigate to Settings > General > iTunes Wi-Fi Sync and tap the Sync Now button.

The cloud way

There’s wired and wireless, but there is also a third way: The cloud. With Apple’s iCloud, you have the option of backing up your music in the cloud and accessing any song you want at any time. iCloud covers all of the music you purchased from the iTunes Store, but not tunes you obtained any other way. In addition to iCloud backup available via iTunes, Apple offers two paid cloud-based services designed to cover the rest of your collection, augment your musical collection, and make your current songs available everywhere and at all times: Apple Music and iTunes Match.

Apple Music: Apple Music is a subscription plan that offers a variety of features. In addition to its subscription music catalog, it offers iCloud Music Library syncing across devices, Beats 1 radio, customized playlists based on your preferences, artist exclusives, and even song lyrics. Its three plans target individuals, families, and college students or teachers for $10, $15, and $5 per month respectively for streaming content or downloading music to listen to offline. The Individual plan lets you access 50 million songs, in addition to your personal iTunes library, and other exclusive content. The Family plan offers the same features except it can include up to six accounts. The Student plan has the same benefits as the Individual plan for half the price and is available to both students and teachers. A three-month free trial lets you try before you buy. Apple’s Music app on your phone, lets you access all your synced music from iTunes on your desktop as well as Apple’s music subscription service.

You can sign up for Apple Music on your desktop or on your mobile device. On the Mac, launch iTunes and click the For You tab at the top of the window and click the Choose Your Plan button. On your mobile device, click Apple’s Music app and tap on the For You heart icon at the bottom of the screen to get the same choice of plans.

how to download music your ipod or iphone music4

iTunes Match: For $25 per year, iTunes Match uses metadata matching and audio fingerprinting to match your songs to its iTunes Store recordings and maintains your iCloud Music Library. If you aim to have your personal iTunes library available on all your devices and don’t care about subscription services, iTunes Match may be your jam. The service can match up to 100,000 of your songs to its database, letting you stream or download them to up to 10 devices. Music you already purchased from the iTunes Store does not count toward the limit. iTunes Match is currently integrated into the Apple Music subscription service, so if you subscribe to Apple Music, you can say goodbye to iTunes Match and its extra fee. If you aren’t interested in an Apple Music subscription, you can still hold on to iTunes Match.

To subscribe, launch iTunes and click the Store tab at the top of the window. Then scroll all the way down the page until you see iTunes Match under the Features section. Click the link and subscribe.

how to download music your ipod or iphone music3

iCloud Music Library: This service works with both Apple Music and  iTunes Match to store your personal music files by matching your songs to tracks already available in the iTunes Store. That lets you either stream or download any selection of up to 100,000 songs to up to 10 authorized devices. If you enable iCloud Music Library, you cannot sync music from your computer to your phone, because this setup facilitates only sharing between devices.

Regardless of which methods you choose to purchase, store, and listen to your music, you have many options that let you tote your favorite tunes around with you wherever you go.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
Samsung Qi wireless charger deal
Deals

Samsung and Anker wireless charger prices drop under $25 this weekend

With almost every major phone maker supporting wireless charging these days, it's a great time to pick up a wireless charger. However, there are tons of options out there to choose from, and honestly, a lot of junk. Here are four options on…
Posted By Ed Oswald
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon warehouse tour fulfillment center danbo feat
Deals

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Everything you need to know

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is still a few months off, but it's never too early to start preparing. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what to expect this year.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
instagram food
Mobile

Google Maps adds a new tab showing restaurants’ most popular dishes

Google Maps is testing a new Popular tab for restaurants to make it easier to order a tasty-looking dish you've spotted on the app. Some users are seeing it under the Menu tab, which already includes meal information for diners.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Apple iPhone X Emoji keyboard
Mobile

Get with the texting times and learn how to use your iPhone's emoji keyboard

Emojis have become a critical part of remote conversations, serving to clarify written language and expression among people communicating electronically. Here's how to enable Apple's Color Emoji Font on your iPhone.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Kate Spade Scallop Touchscreen review
Deals

Mother’s Day smartwatch sale: Deals on Apple Watch, Fitbit Versa, and more

Mother's Day is coming, and we’ve rounded up some smartwatch deals that would make great gifts for tech-loving moms. These deals run the gamut from fashionable smartwatches to dedicated fitness trackers, with discounts of up to $115.
Posted By Lucas Coll
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Google Pixel 3
Mobile

The best Pixel 3 screen protectors will keep your Google phone pixel-perfect

The Pixel 3 is equipped with the hottest hardware and a beautiful 5.5-inch P-OLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 5. But it's not invincible. Here are the best Pixel 3 screen protectors to keep it safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best apple watch faces series 4 vapor face
Apple

Amazon cuts prices of select Apple Watch Series 4 smartwatches once again

We recently covered the best Apple Watch deals from around the web, but Amazon has cut prices once again on select models of both the Apple Watch Series 4 models by another $35. With the additional discount, these models are now $50 off…
Posted By Ed Oswald
google assistant io 2018 sundar pichai
Mobile

Google I/O 2019: How to watch and keep up with the biggest developments

Google I/O is almost here, and we're excited to find out what Google has planned. But what if you're not happy to receive your news second-hand? Here's how to watch the Google I/O keynote and stay up-to-date.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

It's Pixel season! Here's everything we expect to see at Google I/O next week

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone xr back
Mobile

Apple reportedly exaggerating iPhone battery life by up to 51%

Which? conducted tests to compare the estimated battery lives of smartphones and their actual performance. Apple was discovered to be exaggerating the battery life of nine iPhone models, with the iPhone XR being the biggest offender.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Google-CEO-Sundar-Pichai-i-o-2018
Android

Google I/O 2019

Like Microsoft BUILD and Apple's WWDC, I/O is Google’s premiere event for developers. Between May 7 and 9, thousands will descend on the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, where Google will hold keynotes and developer…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
facebook messenger news f8 2017 topic feature
Social Media

Facebook F8 Developer Conference: Complete Coverage

When developers want to know what Facebook is working on, they head to F8. The annual two-day conference highlights the company’s latest technologies in development and is an opportunity to meet Facebook engineers. It’s also where CEO…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff