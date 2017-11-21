If your Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge is running slow or an error seems to be plaguing performance, don’t fret — a quick factory reset might be all you need. Similarly, if you want to sell your Samsung smartphone, then you’ll need to completely wipe it. This guide will explain precisely how to factory reset a Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge.

Now, before we begin, we must make sure it’s clear what we mean by a “factory reset.” The process will return your device to its original state, the one before you bought it. That means all settings will return to their defaults, and all data will be deleted. And by all, we mean everything — photos, videos, contacts, music, saved files, etc. — so be sure to back up anything and everything you wish to save, if you’re able to.

Another thing to keep in mind is that if you’re selling your smartphone, and this is the reason why you’re erasing all data, you must disable Factory Reset Protection or “FRP.” If you don’t do this before erasing your data, you will be asked to “Sign in with a Google Account previously synced” on the device after the reset is completed.