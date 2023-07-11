I just found the best Android phone deal for Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is here, and that can only mean one thing: There are a lot of deals to sift through for a lot of different gadgets. Prime Day is a great excuse to buy all sorts of devices — Android phones included. But what if you’re looking for the very best Android phone deal around? Well, look no further; I just found it for you.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) normally retails for $800, but just for Prime Day, you can buy it for $700. That’s a savings of $100, and while it may not seem like a jaw-dropping deal at first, it really is. The Edge Plus (2023) was already one of the best Android smartphone values around, and Prime Day has only made it better.

Recommended Videos

The Edge Plus (2023) has excellent specs

“Okay,” I hear you starting to ask yourself, “What is it that makes the Motorola Edge Plus so great?” Well, there are a few things that make the phone stand out.

It starts with the display, which is one of the best I’ve used on a phone this year. The Edge Plus (2023) has a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution, and it looks outstanding. It has rich and vibrant colors, very deep blacks, and the curved edges give it a super immersive look. The best part? You also get a 165Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling, animations, and more. That’s faster than the 120Hz refresh rate screens we see on phones like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro — and you can feel it when using the Edge Plus.

And it’s not just the refresh rate that makes the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) feel so snappy. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is the same one used in many of the best Android phones released this year. I’ve used the Edge Plus for just about everything — including YouTube streaming, Twitter scrolling, grocery list making, and plenty of Call of Duty: Mobile gaming — and it never skips a beat. It’s one of the speediest phones I’ve used.

The best part? You get all of that speed on top of outstanding battery life. The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) easily lasts two full days on a single charge, even with moderate-to-heavy use. You can use the phone as much as you’d like, for whatever apps or games you want to use, and it simply refuses to die.

But Motorola didn’t stop there. Along with excellent endurance, the Edge Plus (2023) also has some of the best charging options on a smartphone in 2023. You get a 68W charger — included in the box — that takes the phone from 0 – 100% battery in under an hour. Plus, you can wirelessly charge the phone up to 15W or charge other devices on the back of the Edge Plus using 5W wireless power-sharing. It just has everything.

It has a shockingly good camera

Motorola smartphones typically aren’t known for their great cameras. They often range from OK to disappointing, and they’re usually never a big highlight for any of the company’s handsets.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is a wonderful exception to that rule.

Does the Edge Plus have the absolute best smartphone camera I’ve ever used? No, but it is really good for just about any photo you want to take. It captures photos quickly, gives images lots of detail with good (and punchy) colors, and often gives photos a very pleasing natural bokeh effect — thanks to the large 50MP main camera.

The camera does struggle a bit with lowlight photos. They aren’t outright bad, but they are the camera’s weakest aspect.

That complaint aside, I’m consistently happy with the photos I take with the Edge Plus (2023). It’s a fun, easy-to-use camera that’s given me some really great shots — and I think you’ll have a great time with it.

Little details make the Edge Plus a joy

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) nails all of the important things like display quality, performance, battery life, charging, and cameras. A great smartphone needs to nail all of those things, and the Edge Plus does.

But in addition to all of that, there are little details throughout the Edge Plus experience that make it stand out even more. They’re details that are easy to overlook, but they’re ones I simply adore.

Want to turn on the phone’s flashlight? You don’t have to dig through your Quick Settings panel. Just chop the phone up and down, and the flashlight turns on instantly. Want to open the camera app to take a picture? Twist the phone left and right, and boom — your camera app is open. These are gestures Motorola phones have had for years, and they’re some of the most useful I’ve ever used on a smartphone.

Previous Next 1 of 2 Digital Trends Digital Trends

Motorola’s also done an incredible job with the software of the Edge Plus (2023). It’s clean and simple, like a Pixel 7, but with a few extra goodies sprinkled throughout. Worried about prying eyes stealing a glimpse at your lock screen PIN? You can scramble the PIN numbers each time you unlock the phone, preventing anyone from memorizing where you’re tapping.

What if you love customizing every inch of your phone? Lucky for you, the Edge Plus has an excellent Personalize page where you can change the phone’s accent color, font, app icon shape, fingerprint unlock animation, and more.

This is my favorite Prime Day smartphone deal

I could keep going on and on about the Edge Plus (2023), but I should probably stop so you can finish reading this article and go buy the phone for yourself.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) may not have been at the top of your shopping list going into Prime Day 2023, but I hope it’s clear why it absolutely should be. This is a flagship Android phone through and through — and one of the best smartphones we’ve tested all year. Furthermore, it’s the Android phone that got me to stop using my iPhone so much.

This is one of the most powerful, premium, well-rounded phones you can buy today, and the fact that it can be yours for just $700 is a steal in every sense of the word. If you’re buying a new Android phone for Prime Day 2023, make sure it’s this one.

Editors' Recommendations