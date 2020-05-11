A new leak hints Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro phones will feature more upgrades across the board than we anticipated. Shared by Max Weinbach and EverythingApplePro, the latest report claims the higher-end pair of the new iPhones will have a spate of camera improvements and ProMotion displays, similar to the ones found on Apple’s iPad Pro tablets.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are rumored to come equipped with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens respectively, will have 120Hz refresh rates that will enable smoother scrolling and better gaming experiences. On top of that, they’ll likely be capable of dynamically switching between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on what you’re doing at the moment to preserve battery life.

To further ensure the ProMotion tech doesn’t end up hampering the phones’ endurance, Apple is expected to bump up the battery capacity. The bigger of the two, the iPhone 12 Pro will carry a 4400mAh pack, nearly 500mAh more than the current iPhone 11 Pro Max. This upgrade will also come in handy when you take advantage of these phones’ 5G network support.

Plus, Apple has reportedly, despite shrinking down the notch, packed in a handful of much-needed Face ID refinements. Most importantly, the iPhone 12 Pro pair will be able to authenticate your face from a range of more angles thanks to their sensors’ wider field of view.

The iPhone 12 Pro will likely take sharper pictures at nighttime too. It’s said to feature faster autofocus and more reliable HDR algorithms for producing less noisy results during night-time photography. The phones will also employ their added lidar system, an extra sensor for better Augmented Reality experiences, for an improved Portrait Mode.

On the hardware front, EverythingApplePro says the telephoto lens on these two will be upgraded to offer 3x optical zoom, up from the existing iPhones’ 2x. It is possible that Apple may bundle a hybrid mode that allows the new iPhones to club together the data from the telephoto lens and digital cropping for letting you zoom even further away — a feature that has grown increasingly common among premium Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

An earlier leak also claimed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have an iPhone 5-like design with flat stainless steel edges, a smaller notch, and a new Navy Blue color option.

