This deal gets you an iPhone 15 Pro Max for free (at Amazon)

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been a bit of a divisive device; for some, it’s not a big enough upgrade compared to last year’s phones, and for others, the switch to USB-C makes this one of the most significant changes to the iPhone since it’s inception. Regardless of which camp you lie in, if you want to grab one, Amazon has one of the best sales we’ve seen on an iPhone 15 Pro Max for a while, and that’s saying something, becuase you can get it for free, with caveats. You can get it through Boost with a monthly subscription, so it’s locked to them, but besides the subscription fee, taxes and shipping, you can get an iPhone 15 Pro Max without spending several hundred dollars.

Why you should buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a lot going for it, with the biggest change being the A17 bionic chip, Apple’s most advanced, and roughly 20% more powerful than the previous generation. In fact, Apple has claimed that you could run The Division: Resurgence and Resident Evil: Village on the phone, although at what graphical quality and framerate remains to be seen. Another ugprade comes to the cameras, with the most significant one being to the zoom shutter, and the inclusion of an impressive 5x optical zoom, which isn’t available in the regular iPhone 15 models. Otherwise, things remain relatively the same, such as the Super Retina XDR OLED running at 120Hz and 2796 x 1290 pixel resolution.

As for the deal from Amazon and Boost, its important to research it carefully before you take the plunge. While the phone itself is essentially free, it’s locked to Boost, and when you go through the purchasing process on Amazon and pay any taxes and shipping, Boost will charge you a $60 activation fee, which will be credited to your next bill. Afterwards, you will be charged $65.56 per month for unlimted talk, texts, and data, which is a pretty good deal overall, and it even includes a yearly iPhone upgrade.

Of course, if you’re not totally convinced on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you could go with a similar phone, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and we’ve even done a breakdown between the iPhone 15 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra so you can come to your own conclusions. That said, if you prefer to stick to Apple devices but aren’t ready for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, be sure to check out these other iPhone deals.

