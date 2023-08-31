 Skip to main content
Best Labor Day iPad deals: Save on iPad Air, iPad Mini, and iPad Pro

Labor Day, the ironically named holiday that gives us a day off work (if we’re lucky), is coming up soon. The weekend of the holiday, which is on a Monday, will feature tons of Labor Day deals, with everything from electric toothbrushes to TVs and refrigerators getting massive discounts.

Here, we’ll cover deals on iPads, many of which are featured in our collection of the best iPads you can buy right now. And really, what better thing is there to do on a day off than rest up, curled up by an iPad? Here are our favorite iPad deals for the holiday:

Apple iPad (9th Gen) — from $279, was from $329

Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.
.

It is easy to ignore the standard iPad when there are others with specialty features. However, if you just need a standard device and you find one on sale, they can quickly become the best tablet deals. It has a 2160 x 1620p screen that is 10.2 inches diagonally, giving you a screen that is larger and better than the average person’s smartphone. Use alongside an Apple Pencil or Smart Keyboard make it an intuitive notetaking device. In our roundup of the best tablets for kids, we labelled this as an excellent choice for teens due to its price, power, and dual camera design.

iPad Mini (6th Gen) — from $469, was from $499

The iPad mini is small enough to easily hold one handed for reading.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / .

If you want something that fits comfortably in hand but gives you more screen space than your smartphone, try out the iPad Mini. This version has an 8.3-inch liquid retina display and an all-day battery life. Our review of the iPad Mini 6 called it a “little powerhouse” for its powerful performance and surprisingly loud speakers. It features the A15 Bionic chip, 5G and WiFi 6 internet connectivity, and dual 12MP wide cameras. It works with the Apple Pencil 2 and Bluetooth keyboards.

iPad Air (5th Gen) — from $559, was from $599

Video playing on the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / .

In a duel of iPad Mini vs iPad Air, the iPad Air actually wins. How does it do so well? Well, according to our iPad Air 5 review, the product is just as slim and light as the name suggests. Yet, it still packs a punch in the power department with its high-performance M1 processor. In fact, its only real competition is the iPad Pro, which comes with a more impressive refresh rate and slightly larger screen. Features like Apple’s Center Stage, which keep you in the middle of the frame when taking pictures with the iPad Air 5’s 12MP ultra wide front camera make picture taking easy for anyone, no matter their hand dexterity. It is for reasons like this that the iPad Air 5 was named the best tablet for seniors.

iPad Pro (6th Gen) — from $1,049, was from $1,099

The back of the iPad Pro (2022) in Space Gray.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / .

The intensively cool iPad Pro 6 is coming at us with a bit of discount over the holiday. It features the M2 chip, three cameras (12MP front, 12MP and 10MP back), WiFi 6, a 12.9-inch liquid retina XDR display, and an all-day battery life to top it off. But, how does the impressive stat and hardware compilation work when thrown together? According to our iPad Pro 6 review, this generation of the Pro won’t disappoint fans of the previous generations of it, which have also been clear winners. It has a similar layout and design to previous iPad Pros, but with more intensive hardware, of course.

