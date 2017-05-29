LG reportedly working with Qualcomm on next-gen 845 chipset for the G7

Why it matters to you LG settled on a winning formula with the G6, and the company will look to take what it's learned into making the G7 an even better product.

LG pulled out all the stops to deliver one of the year’s best smartphones in the G6. With its breakthrough design, massive display for its size, excellent wide-angle camera, and dependable performance, it was a return to form for the company that had something of a misstep with 2016’s G5.

Although the G6 only just hit the market in March, rumors are already beginning to swirl about the company’s next top-of-the-line handset. Here’s everything we think we know about the LG G7.

Specs

LG is already hard at work with Qualcomm on the chipmaker’s next-generation 845 processor, industry sources have told South Korea’s Aju Business Daily. According to the report, the two companies have been partnering on developing the chipset since early May. The article states the 845 will utilize a new 7-nanometer construction process, making it more compact and less power-hungry than Qualcomm’s current range-topping silicon, the 835.

While LG decided to settle for the outdated 821 processor in the G6 to accelerate the process of bringing its product to market, competing devices, like Samsung’s Galaxy S8, recently launched sporting the more powerful 835. In working alongside Qualcomm now, the phone maker looks to avoid a similar situation next year when it launches the G7. According to Aju Business Daily, LG is planning on fitting the G7 with an 845, as is Samsung for next year’s Galaxy S9.

The 845 is rumored to be anywhere from 20 to 30 percent more powerful than the 835 — which itself was already about 30 percent more powerful than the 821, while consuming 40 percent less energy, according to Qualcomm’s estimations at the time.

Meanwhile, a report from The Investor earlier in May claimed that the G7 will receive an OLED display, like Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and, according to rumors, the upcoming iPhone X. The new industry trend has shifted toward OLED technology, which offers improved contrast, power efficiency, and thinner screens compared to LCD. Moving to an OLED panel would also make the G7 compatible with Google Daydream VR — a feature the G6 missed out on.

That’s all the information we have on the LG G7 at the moment, but we’ll continue to update this article over the coming months as we hear more.