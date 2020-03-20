  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! Best Buy has a prepaid three-month Mint Mobile SIM with 8GB LTE for $30

By

With the stress of the coronavirus, many people are looking to cut costs on everything from groceries to phone bills. Best Buy hopes to help with a special one-day sale on a three-month prepaid Mint Mobile SIM card kit that allows you to ditch that high phone bill and still receive cell phone service for three months. For today only, this regularly priced $60 SIM card kit is half off at only $30. This is a one-size-fits-all deal that you must act fast to take advantage of as this deal expires at the end of the day. 

The Mint Mobile SIM card kit provides you with unlimited calls and texts and 8GB of 4G LTE data for three months. Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile towers for its service, so the signal and upload/download speed is fantastic. The setup is simple and online account management makes the switch from your previous carrier to Mint seamless.

One of the best parts of this deal is that you can bring your own phone and phone number to Mint Mobile. The SIM card kit is compatible with most unlocked GSM devices. The 8GB of 4G LTE internet is redeemable nationwide so you can browse the internet from anywhere. The SIM card itself is a three-in-one SIM card which means that it fits any phone. The three sizes are standard, micro, and nano, which covers all of the sizes for smartphones. The plan also includes unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada, so you don’t have to worry about international calling fees for anyone in North America. 

There are no Mint Mobile stores, so the money it saves on overhead is passed on to the customer in the form of cheaper wireless plans. There are no contracts with Mint Mobile which is great news for people who have had bad experiences with long-term wireless contracts.  Also, the company offers plans in three-, six-, and 12-month options so if you have fear of commitment you can choose a short-term plan. There are no overage charges and you also get to choose how much data you want each month. If you’re still a bit skeptical, Mint Mobile offers a seven-day trial period — if you try the service and aren’t happy with it you can get a full refund.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Get a $300 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Sprint and bring your phone

sprint q1 2016 growth

Nokia’s 8.3 5G is a truly global phone with a cinematic camera

hmd global nokia 83 5g news 8 3 lens

Best smartphone deals for March 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

The best Samsung Galaxy deals for March 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Common AirPods problems, and how to fix them

Apple AirPods review

The best Android apps (March 2020)

best Android apps

Bigger isn’t always better: 5 of the smallest smartphones worth buying

The best Android games currently available (March 2020)

How to keep your phone or tablet screen clean and hygienic

The best iPhone games currently available (March 2020)

What generation are the latest iPads? We break it down

The best gaming tablets for 2020

apple ipad mini 2019 review 11b

Google has made its own camera app for the cheapest Android phones you can buy

google android go camera app

Apple iPhone XS and Samsung Galaxy S10 on sale with up to $210 off at Amazon

Apple’s iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 bring trackpad support and visual tweaks