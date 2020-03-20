With the stress of the coronavirus, many people are looking to cut costs on everything from groceries to phone bills. Best Buy hopes to help with a special one-day sale on a three-month prepaid Mint Mobile SIM card kit that allows you to ditch that high phone bill and still receive cell phone service for three months. For today only, this regularly priced $60 SIM card kit is half off at only $30. This is a one-size-fits-all deal that you must act fast to take advantage of as this deal expires at the end of the day.

The Mint Mobile SIM card kit provides you with unlimited calls and texts and 8GB of 4G LTE data for three months. Mint Mobile uses T-Mobile towers for its service, so the signal and upload/download speed is fantastic. The setup is simple and online account management makes the switch from your previous carrier to Mint seamless.

One of the best parts of this deal is that you can bring your own phone and phone number to Mint Mobile. The SIM card kit is compatible with most unlocked GSM devices. The 8GB of 4G LTE internet is redeemable nationwide so you can browse the internet from anywhere. The SIM card itself is a three-in-one SIM card which means that it fits any phone. The three sizes are standard, micro, and nano, which covers all of the sizes for smartphones. The plan also includes unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada, so you don’t have to worry about international calling fees for anyone in North America.

There are no Mint Mobile stores, so the money it saves on overhead is passed on to the customer in the form of cheaper wireless plans. There are no contracts with Mint Mobile which is great news for people who have had bad experiences with long-term wireless contracts. Also, the company offers plans in three-, six-, and 12-month options so if you have fear of commitment you can choose a short-term plan. There are no overage charges and you also get to choose how much data you want each month. If you’re still a bit skeptical, Mint Mobile offers a seven-day trial period — if you try the service and aren’t happy with it you can get a full refund.

