Want a dedicated MP3 player? Best Buy has some cheap options

Most audiophiles only need to buy from headphone deals to enjoy their favorite playlists, as smartphones and tablets have access to all of the best music streaming services. However, if you want to purchase a mobile device that’s dedicated to just playing music, then you might want to go old school and buy an MP3 player.

MP3 players aren’t as popular as they once were, but they’re still around if you know where to look. For example, Best Buy is offering discounts for a pair of MP3 players by SanDisk, the brand behind the SanDisk Clip Sport, which is the best fitness MP3 player in Digital Trends’ best music players. You can take advantage of a $10 discount for the SanDisk Clip Sport Go, bringing its price down to $40 from its original price of $50, and a $20 discount for the SanDisk Clip Sport Plus, lowering its price to $40 from its original price of $60.

SanDisk Clip Sport Go — $40, was $50

The SanDisk Clip Sport Go is an MP3 player with an internal memory of 16GB, which can be expanded through an SD card slot. You can clip the device to your clothes while you’re working out or when you’re on the go, so you can choose a spot where your wired headphones won’t get in your way. The MP3 player features physical buttons and an LCD display for easy navigation, and you can load music to it through a USB 2.0 connection. It also comes with a digital FM tuner to listen to your favorite radio stations, and an integrated voice recorder. The SanDisk Clip Sport Go is available from Best Buy for $40, after a $10 discount to its original price of $50.

SanDisk Clip Sport Plus — $40, was $60

The SanDisk Clip Sport Plus is similar to the SanDisk Clip Sport Go in terms of its internal flash memory of 16GB, the clip design and physical buttons, and access to FM stations, but it comes with several additional features. The MP3 player is water resistant, so it’s ideal for outdoor use, and Bluetooth technology will let you connect your wireless headphones. Its internal rechargeable battery lasts for up to 20 hours of playback. The SanDisk Clip Sport Plus is also available from Best Buy for $40, after a $20 reduction to its original price of $60.

