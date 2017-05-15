Ultra-affordable Lenovo Moto C starts at $97 but won’t be available in the U.S.

Why it matters to you If the Moto G is too rich for your blood, the Moto C might better fit your budget.

After a few months of rumors and speculation, Lenovo has finally taken the wraps off of the ultra-budget Moto C and Moto C Plus. But just how cheap is the phone? Well, the Moto C starts at $97.

For that money, you obviously can’t expect anything too fancy, but the phones are actually quite powerful for the prices that they come at. Not all the details of the phones have been unveiled just yet, but we do have a pretty good look at the design as well as some of the specs under the hood.

Let’s start with the Moto C. The device comes with a 2,350mAh battery, as well as a MediaTek quad-core processor. There are two variants of the Moto C — a 3G version and a 4G version, and both come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The rear-facing camera sits in at 5 megapixels, while the front-facing shooter offers 2 megapixels, and the phone is available in four different colors: cherry, white, gold, and black.

The Moto C Plus ups the stakes a little with a 4,000mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The rear-facing camera increases to a much nicer 8 megapixels, and the phone offers a MicroSD card slot to expand on that storage.

As mentioned, there are a few things that we don’t know about the phones just yet — like their exact screen size, or what version of Android the phones come with. Still, we expect that the devices will run Android Nougat, and previous speculation suggests that the Moto C will offer a 5-inch camera.

Unfortunately we shouldn’t expect to see the phones in North America — the phones will launch in Latin America, Europe, and the Asian Pacific region. We don’t have any information on specific countries just yet, but we do know that the Moto C will start at 89 euros, or $97, and the Moto C Plus will start at 119 euros, or $130.

Updated on 05-15-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added news of Lenovo Moto C’s announcement.