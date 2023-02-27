 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Forget the Galaxy Z Flip 4: Motorola’s Razr foldable phone is $839 off

Jennifer Allen
By
The Motorola Razr being held up near a wall.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for something a little different among the many phone deals around right now, there’s always the Motorola Razr on sale at Best Buy. Normally priced at $1,400, it’s down to $561 for a limited time only. A substantial discount of $839, it’s sure to be popular with anyone who wants a phone that looks special while also invoking nostalgic memories of phones gone by. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s so appealing.

Why you should buy the Motorola Razr

While the Motorola Razr isn’t one of the best phones out there, it sure has style and offers features that are much more attractive at this lower price. It has a foldable 6.2-inch pOLED touchscreen display that easily folds in half so it can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket. An interactive quick view 2.7-inch display means you can reply to messages, skip songs, get directions, and more, all while the phone is closed so it stays highly portable, while the bigger screen is useful for more time.

Alongside that is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor to keep things running smoothly, 5G connectivity, and 256GB of storage. A 48MP camera offers optical image stabilization and four times better low light sensitivity than other models, plus you have a 20MP rear camera too. While the Motorola Razr isn’t one of the best Android phones, at this price it’s a heck of a lot more appealing than usual. It has an all-day battery life with turbocharging for when you need it, natural gestures to make it easy to get things done, along with touch-enabled shoulder buttons to enhance any gaming too. Juggling so many different features makes the Motorola Razr a quite versatile device that’s perfectly suited for someone that wants style and a little bit of everything at their disposal. At its original price, it was competing with phones it simply couldn’t rival but heavily discounted, it’s just become more of a must-have device.

The Motorola Razr is normally priced at $1,400 but right now, Best Buy has reduced it to $561. A considerable saving of $839 makes the phone look far more appealing than before. If you’re looking for a cool foldable phone that stands out from the crowd, this is the one for you. Buy it now before the deal ends soon.

