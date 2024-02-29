Motorola’s Tax Season Sale will run until March 4, but now’s the best time to take advantage of the price cuts because there’s no telling how long stocks of the various smartphones that are available with discounts will last. We’ve highlighted our favorite offers below, but feel free to take a look at all the bargains. Either way, you’re going to have to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on these amazing offers.

What to buy in Motorola’s Tax Season Sale

The Motorola Razr, the best cheap folding phone in our roundup of the best folding phones, is currently even more affordable in Motorola’s Tax Season Sale. A $200 discount pulls its price down to from $700, for a smartphone with a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen and a 6.9-inch inner screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, if you’ve got a bigger budget, you may want to go for the Motorola Razr+, which features a larger and more useful 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen, paired with a 6.9-inch pOLED inner screen. Instead of $1,000, you’ll only have to pay a , for savings of $300.

For those who are looking for more budget-friendly options, Motorola’s Tax Season Sale has those too. The more affordable smartphone that you can get from the sale is the Motorola Moto G Play, which features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, for , down by $70 from its sticker price of $170. It’s followed by the Motorola Moto G Stylus for instead of $200 after a $70 discount. True to its name, it comes with a built-in stylus for taking notes and drawing sketches on a similar 6.5-inch HD+ screen.

While there are still a few days before Motorola’s Tax Season Sale ends, it’s highly recommended that you make your purchases as soon as possible because you wouldn’t want to miss the chance to get the smartphone that you want for cheaper than usual due to stocks running out. This is particularly true for the more popular models, so if any of these offers catch your eye, or if something grabs your attention when you browse through all the phone deals from Motorola, you need to hurry and complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations