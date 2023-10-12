 Skip to main content
These iPads are still discounted following the Prime Big Deal days event

Aaron Mamiit
Amazon’s Prime Big Deals Days 2023 is already over, but some Prime Day deals for various models of Apple’s iPad remain online. We’re not sure how long they’ll stay available (this may be a glitch, for all we know), so if you want to take advantage of any of the offers that we’ve highlighted below, you’re going to have to move fast. The discounts may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so it’s highly recommended that you push through with any purchases as soon as possible.

Apple iPad 9th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $270, was $329

The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The ninth-generation Apple iPad, the previous iteration of the brand’s entry-level tablet, is an affordable way of getting your hands on an iPad. It’s still a very capable device though, with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip that’s also found in the iPhone 11 series. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, compatibility with the first-generation Apple Pencil, and protection from the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

Apple iPad 10th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $399, was $449

Someone holding the iPad (2022) with the display turned on.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The 10th-generation Apple iPad, the brand’s current entry-level tablet, is listed in our roundup of the best iPads as the best mid-range iPad. It’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which is also the processor of the iPhone 12, and it’s equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and the Touch ID security system. The tablet also abandons the large bezels and home button of previous generations in favor of a full-screen design with slim bezels.

Apple iPad Mini 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $469, was $499

The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

We described the sixth-generation Apple iPad Mini as a little powerhouse because despite its compact size with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, it’s still capable of performing most tasks with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip that it shares with the iPhone 13. The tablet offers USB-C connectivity, all-day battery life, compatibility with the Apple Pencil 2, and the Touch ID security system.

Apple iPad Air 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB) — $559, was $599

The back of the iPad Air 5.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The fifth-generation Apple iPad Air sits on top of our list of the best tablets because you’ll get excellent value for money with this device. Its high-performance Apple M1 processor is also found in the Apple MacBook Air 2020, so almost nothing will slow it down, and the device is equipped with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It’s also protected by the Touch ID system, and it works with the Apple Pencil 2.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th Gen (Wi-Fi, 128GB) — $1,049, was $1,099

Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Creative professionals will love the capabilities of the sixth-generation Apple iPad Pro, which is powered by Apple’s M2 chip, and there’s simply nothing like the tablet’s 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that brighter and more vivid than the screens of most mobile devices. It’s protected by Apple’s Face ID face recognition system, and it works with the Apple Pencil 2.

