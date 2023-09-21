 Skip to main content
Hurry — OnePlus 11 just dropped to its cheapest-ever price

Amazon has some great phone deals for anyone who’s been keen to buy a OnePlus 11 in recent times. Both the 8GB/128GB and the 16GB/256GB models have been reduced for a limited time only. The 8GB/128GB model is down to $600 with a $100 saving from $700, while the 16GB/256GB model is down to $650 reduced from $800 so you save $150 off the usual price. Anyone interested to learn more should keep reading. Alternatively, simply hit the respective buy button below if you know this is the one for you.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 is a return to form for the company. It has an eye-catching design with its smooth glass, unusually shaped camera module, and a textured alert slider that makes it feel more tactile than most of the best phones around. It’s slim and lightweight too which is always good to see, even if it does offer only IP64 water resistance and isn’t particularly durable.

Nearing the top of our best Android phones list, the OnePlus 11 has a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen with LTPO 3.0 technology to cut down on eye fatigue. It has a dynamic 1 to 120Hz refresh rate while there’s 1,300 nits of maximum brightness, along with Dolby Vision support. The accompanying stereo speakers also have Dolby Atmos support so it’s a good phone for streaming on the move.

The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main camera, 48MP wide-angle, and 32MP Portrait Tele camera. It also has optical and electronic image stabilization on the main lens while there’s a 115-degree field of view on the wide-angle one. The results are great and well worth checking out, with only close-up photography letting the side down a little. Impressively with all that power including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, the OnePlus 11 still achieves a battery life of up to two days which is quite remarkable for a modern phone.

The ideal phone for many people, the standard OnePlus 11 with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage is down to $600 thanks to a $100 saving at Amazon. Alternatively, you can buy the model with 16GB of memory and 256GB of storage for $650 saving $150 off the usual price of $800. Check them out now before the deal ends soon.

