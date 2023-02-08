 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the best OnePlus 11 pre-order deal we’ve found

Jennifer Allen
By
The OnePlus 11's screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

There’s nothing better than being able to snag one of the latest phone deals and we’ve spotted an awesome offer on the OnePlus 11 at Best Buy. Right now, if you order today for $700, you’ll get a $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. That effectively brings the price down to $600 and you can use the gift card on anything available on the Best Buy site so there’s plenty of choice. The phone is a great return to form for the manufacturer so let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 has mostly everything you could need. Starting out, we’re impressed that it has an eye-catching design — something that not many phones can promise these days. The most capable OnePlus phone yet, if you’ve been weighing up the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10T, you’ll like what’s here. It has an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which means a far faster experience than before. Count on two-day battery life as well as better gaming performance and even better image processing. It has a 50MP main camera along with a 48MP wide-angle lens and 32MP portrait tele camera. Adding to that, there’s also optical and electronic image stabilization on the main Sony IMX890 lens along with 115-degree field of view on the wide-angle lens. It’s sure to take some great snaps although don’t count on it being amazing at close-up photography.

Elsewhere, there’s speedy fast charging with a day’s power given to you in just 15 minutes. There’s also professional-grade gaming Cryo-Velocity cooling for improved heat dissipation during gaming and everyday use so it’s vying for the title of being one of the best gaming smartphones. That’s further helped by the 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen with LTPO 3.0 technology which means less eye strain for you. 1,300 nits of maximum brightness and a dynamic 1 to 120Hz refresh rate round things off beautifully.

Related

A truly high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 11 is available for pre-order right now at Best Buy for $700. Pre-order today and you get $100 Best Buy gift card to spend on anything else you could want from the retailer. Effectively bringing the price down to $600, this is a great price for such a well-regarded phone.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
The best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra pre-order deal we’ve found
A person using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the S Pen.
The best Android phones in 2023: top 10 best ones you can buy
The S22 Ultra in nature.
Netflix for books: Get 2 months of Kindle Unlimited for free
Kindle Unlimited service
The best phones in 2023: which smartphone should you buy?
iPhone 13 Pro screen.
We have the Vivo X90 Pro, one of 2023’s most interesting Android phones
The Vivo X90 Pro held in a person's hand.
Forget the Steam Deck — this modded Android phone is a gamer’s dream
Modified Surface Duo 2 gaming rig
This Galaxy S23 Ultra case gives Samsung users a huge iPhone 14 feature
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.
LastPass vs. 1Password: should you switch?
florida court phone passwords android lock screen password
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple better watch out
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
These 5 features turned my iPad into a shockingly good computer
The iPad Pro (2022) sitting in the Magic Keyboard.
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Google Pixel 7: there’s a clear winner
Samsung Galaxy S23 and Google Pixel 7.
The Galaxy S23 upgrade I’m most excited about is one you can’t see
Joe Maring holding a Samsung Galaxy S23 and a Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus.