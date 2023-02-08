This is the best OnePlus 11 pre-order deal we’ve found

There’s nothing better than being able to snag one of the latest phone deals and we’ve spotted an awesome offer on the OnePlus 11 at Best Buy. Right now, if you order today for $700, you’ll get a $100 Best Buy gift card with your purchase. That effectively brings the price down to $600 and you can use the gift card on anything available on the Best Buy site so there’s plenty of choice. The phone is a great return to form for the manufacturer so let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the OnePlus 11

The OnePlus 11 has mostly everything you could need. Starting out, we’re impressed that it has an eye-catching design — something that not many phones can promise these days. The most capable OnePlus phone yet, if you’ve been weighing up the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 10T, you’ll like what’s here. It has an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset which means a far faster experience than before. Count on two-day battery life as well as better gaming performance and even better image processing. It has a 50MP main camera along with a 48MP wide-angle lens and 32MP portrait tele camera. Adding to that, there’s also optical and electronic image stabilization on the main Sony IMX890 lens along with 115-degree field of view on the wide-angle lens. It’s sure to take some great snaps although don’t count on it being amazing at close-up photography.

Elsewhere, there’s speedy fast charging with a day’s power given to you in just 15 minutes. There’s also professional-grade gaming Cryo-Velocity cooling for improved heat dissipation during gaming and everyday use so it’s vying for the title of being one of the best gaming smartphones. That’s further helped by the 6.7-inch Super Fluid AMOLED screen with LTPO 3.0 technology which means less eye strain for you. 1,300 nits of maximum brightness and a dynamic 1 to 120Hz refresh rate round things off beautifully.

A truly high-end smartphone, the OnePlus 11 is available for pre-order right now at Best Buy for $700. Pre-order today and you get $100 Best Buy gift card to spend on anything else you could want from the retailer. Effectively bringing the price down to $600, this is a great price for such a well-regarded phone.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations